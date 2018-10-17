The Madison City Council on Tuesday approved $3.2 million in engineering costs associated with the widespread flooding stemming from storms in August when as much as 10 inches of rain fell over six hours in parts of the city.
Flooding across the isthmus as a result of higher lake levels required a significant emergency response, including shoreline stabilization, according to the resolution. The measure will ensure the Engineering Division and Sewer and Stormwater Utilities have funding to cover costs anticipated in the coming weeks.
However, the city expects more storm-related costs in the future.
“This amendment is not an exhaustive list of all City costs incurred from the flooding event and response,” according to the resolution’s fiscal note. “Additional budget amendments will be offered as cost estimates are finalized.”
The largest flood-related costs are $2 million in charges from the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District treatment plant. The higher river and lake elevations resulted in greater inflow and infiltration to the sanitary sewer system, which resulted in increased costs.
The resolution authorizes $225,000 in sewer utility capital costs, $264,350 in stormwater operating and $580,000 in stormwater capital costs, and $150,000 in capital street-related costs.
All operating expenditures associated with the resolution will be funded through Sewer and Stormwater Utilities’ reserves.