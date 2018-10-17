Try 1 month for 99¢
Flooding
Buy Now

Rising flood water approaches the front steps of townhouses on East Mifflin Street near Livingston Street in downtown Madison.

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

The Madison City Council on Tuesday approved $3.2 million in engineering costs associated with the widespread flooding stemming from storms in August when as much as 10 inches of rain fell over six hours in parts of the city.

Flooding across the isthmus as a result of higher lake levels required a significant emergency response, including shoreline stabilization, according to the resolution. The measure will ensure the Engineering Division and Sewer and Stormwater Utilities have funding to cover costs anticipated in the coming weeks.

However, the city expects more storm-related costs in the future.

“This amendment is not an exhaustive list of all City costs incurred from the flooding event and response,” according to the resolution’s fiscal note. “Additional budget amendments will be offered as cost estimates are finalized.”

The largest flood-related costs are $2 million in charges from the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District treatment plant. The higher river and lake elevations resulted in greater inflow and infiltration to the sanitary sewer system, which resulted in increased costs.

The resolution authorizes $225,000 in sewer utility capital costs, $264,350 in stormwater operating and $580,000 in stormwater capital costs, and $150,000 in capital street-related costs.

All operating expenditures associated with the resolution will be funded through Sewer and Stormwater Utilities’ reserves.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.