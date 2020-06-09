Madison approves big hotel, office building for Near East Side

With a development boom still reshaping the greater Downtown, Madison's Plan Commission on Monday unanimously approved an eight-story hotel and five-story office building for the ever-evolving East Washington Avenue corridor on the Near East Side.
"With these projects poised to move forward, the Capital East District continues to become more of an eastward extension of the Downtown area, offering new opportunities for employment, housing, and hospitality along this long underutilized corridor," city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.
The commission approved the North Central Group's proposed eight-story, 151-room Moxy by Marriott hotel with with rooftop restaurant and lounge and first floor bar, lounge and restaurant at 825 E. Washington Ave.
The property is just a block away from FPC Live's music venue The Sylvee as well as Breese Stevens Field, which hosts Madison Forward Football Club games as well as concerts and other events.
Moxy leans into the trend of tech-enabled, or smart, living spaces with keyless entry, motion-sensor lighting, televisions connected to online streaming sites including Netflix and Hulu, and high-speed wifi in each room. Guest will also be able to check in and out through their phones.
North Central Group has worked with Marriott before and currently owns and operates the AC Hotel by Marriott, 1 N. Webster St.
Also, the commission approved Curt Brink's proposed five-story, 92,000-square-foot office building that will be home to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority at 902-908 E. Main St., the next piece of the multi-phase Archipelago Village envisioned to cover much of the 900 block of East Washington Avenue.
The commission also approved a 680-space parking garage to serve various elements of the overall redevelopment.
Already, Brink has renovated the five-story, brick-facade former Mautz Paint building and constructed a contemporary, five-floor structure next door to create the 144-room Hotel Indigo at the corner of East Washington Avenue and South Paterson Street.
In May 2019, Brink won city approvals for an 11-story, 230,000-square-foot mixed-use tower - different from most Madison developments in that it will be dominated by glass - that will have office space, a green roof with trees and grass, a parking structure and commercial space on the first floor to the immediate east of the hotel at 929 E. Washington Ave. The project is on hold as Brink secures a major tenant.
For the future, Brink is showing a 10-story, mixed-use apartment building with some lower-cost units along East Main Street. He said he understands that housing is not a city priority for that block, but said he believes the benefits of multiple uses are clear.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.