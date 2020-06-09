Madison approves big hotel, office building for Near East Side

North Central Group has worked with Marriott before and currently owns and operates the AC Hotel by Marriott, 1 N. Webster St.

Also, the commission approved Curt Brink's proposed five-story, 92,000-square-foot office building that will be home to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority at 902-908 E. Main St., the next piece of the multi-phase Archipelago Village envisioned to cover much of the 900 block of East Washington Avenue.

The commission also approved a 680-space parking garage to serve various elements of the overall redevelopment.

Already, Brink has renovated the five-story, brick-facade former Mautz Paint building and constructed a contemporary, five-floor structure next door to create the 144-room Hotel Indigo at the corner of East Washington Avenue and South Paterson Street.