Madison approves $60 million, 10-story housing project near Monona Terrace

But Verveer said he worried about the loss of low-cost housing in the buildings to be razed, losing a building with historic significance at 151 W. Wilson St., a lack of low-cost units in the new structure and the loss of some street trees.

The City Council is expected to make a routine approval of a survey map to combine the eight existing lots into one developable parcel as soon as next Tuesday.

At the corner of West Wilson and South Henry streets will be an outdoor plaza/patio area at the base of the building with a cafe accessible without entering the building lobby, as well as a dog wash, bike repair, and structured parking for vehicles and bikes. There are also two floors of underground parking.

The second floor features a sauna, exercise room, co-working space, conference room, golf simulator, private dining room with kitchen, lounges and outdoor rooftop deck with pool overlooking Lake Monona.

The tower will offer 69 studios, 112 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom units, all with balconies or terraces. The roof will have solar panels, a dog run, lawn and viewing decks.