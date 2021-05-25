Madison approves $60 million, 10-story housing project near Monona Terrace

In another boost for Downtown, the Madison Plan Commission unanimously approved a $60 million, 10-story housing project with commercial space and underground parking that will transform an older, low-profile piece of the Lake Monona skyline.
Apex Real Estate and Walter Wayne Development on Monday won approval to demolish rental properties at 145, 147, 149 and 151 W. Wilson St. and 309, 313, 315 and 321 S. Henry St. for 206 apartments, 809 square feet of first-floor commercial space and parking for 229 vehicles and 206 bicycles.
The site is less than 500 feet from Monona Terrace and across the street from the Dane County Courthouse.
"We are pleased to get approval but somewhat concerned about costs associated with various conditions imposed during the approval process," Apex chairman Bruce Bosben said Tuesday. "Locating residential development Downtown reduces commuter traffic. Replacing 100-plus-year-old converted houses improves energy efficiency and handicap accessibility. Increasing housing stock reduces overall housing prices."
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the site, said "there's a lot to be liked about the project," citing increased density, investment Downtown and the project's design and architecture.
But Verveer said he worried about the loss of low-cost housing in the buildings to be razed, losing a building with historic significance at 151 W. Wilson St., a lack of low-cost units in the new structure and the loss of some street trees.
The City Council is expected to make a routine approval of a survey map to combine the eight existing lots into one developable parcel as soon as next Tuesday.
At the corner of West Wilson and South Henry streets will be an outdoor plaza/patio area at the base of the building with a cafe accessible without entering the building lobby, as well as a dog wash, bike repair, and structured parking for vehicles and bikes. There are also two floors of underground parking.
The second floor features a sauna, exercise room, co-working space, conference room, golf simulator, private dining room with kitchen, lounges and outdoor rooftop deck with pool overlooking Lake Monona.
The tower will offer 69 studios, 112 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom units, all with balconies or terraces. The roof will have solar panels, a dog run, lawn and viewing decks.
"The neighborhood is generally pleased with the proposal," said Jonathan Cooper, chair of the Bassett District of Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc. and a neighborhood steering committee for the project. "The apartment tower is an interesting design, the project brings an appropriate degree of density to the site, and the development will include a number of sustainable features as well as amenities for tenants and a cafe on the ground floor."
But in addition to the loss of low-cost housing, he said, neighbors are also concerned about the estimated 845 additional cars per day the building will generate through what's already a problematic six-way intersection.
The commission included many conditions in the approval, including enhanced landscaping along South Henry Street and John Nolen Drive.
Most of the existing buildings speak to the wave of Downtown development a century ago. The 1998 Downtown Preservation Plan identified the structure at 151-153 W. Wilson St., built in the late Queen Anne style and owned by former Mayor George Sayle as an investment property, as the most architecturally significant example of the residences popular at the time.
The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation submitted a landmark nomination for the property in 2009 but withdrew it at the request of the property owner.
"It is unfortunate that some buildings must be demolished to allow for meaningful infill development," Bosben said. "If an old building can’t be modified to remain viable, it is expensive for society to preserve it, especially when it inhabits land which is appropriate for high-density development."
The development team would be willing to allow any of the structures to be moved by any interested parties, but it isn't a condition of approval, city officials said.
Apex and Walter Wayne intend to begin construction in the fall and complete the project in the spring of 2023.