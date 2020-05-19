Madison and Dane County launching plan to reopen economy in phases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dane County businesses can prepare to reopen at reduced capacity, expanding operations as certain benchmarks are met, under a multiphase plan local health officials announced Monday.

The Forward Dane plan by Public Health Madison and Dane County sets standards for increasing the number of customers allowed into nonessential businesses, many of which have not been able to open their doors since state Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm first issued the statewide “safer at home” order in March.

Businesses on Tuesday can begin conducting “minimum basic operations” to prepare to reopen. As early as next week, the county could also move into the first of three phases, allowing most businesses to open at 25% capacity as long as certain key metrics are met.

Metrics that Public Health will monitor include the number of tests conducted in the county, the percentage of positive tests, the availability of hospitals to care for all patients and the success of contact tracing.

Public Health will continue monitoring the metrics and tighten or loosen restrictions as outlined in the plan.