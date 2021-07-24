Madison and Dane County launching new efforts to distribute millions more in federal rent help

"It’s really difficult to know" how many households continue to need assistance, Madison Community Development director Jim O'Keefe said. "There are households that received assistance with (overdue rent) through CORE and may have since fallen behind again. And there are surely renters who haven’t accessed the program yet but may be motivated to do so with the expiration of the moratorium."

Switch from single source

Tenant Resource Center executive director Robin Sereno declined to say why her agency decided not to apply to administer the ARP rental assistance funds or to comment on whether it was a good idea to move to a multivendor approach to distributing the money.

"While the vendor may not be the same, the same database/application platform is being used that enables multiple vendors to process applications with the same portal," Parisi's chief of staff, Josh Wescott, said in an email.

TRC's selection in January as the sole provider of the funds was controversial among some Black activists who complained that the city and county were cutting minority-led organizations out of competing for the contract, saying that such organizations were more familiar with the communities most in need of rental help.