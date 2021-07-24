Madison and Dane County launching new efforts to distribute millions more in federal rent help

A little more than a week before the end of a repeatedly extended federal moratorium on evictions, about a third of $15 million in federal funds set aside for rental assistance in Madison and Dane County is yet to be spent and there's another $28 million on the way.
Later this year, renters still needing help more than a year after the pandemic shut down the economy will also no longer have a single portal for applying for funds because the contractor responsible for the current countywide program is bowing out and the city and county are coming up with their own separate programs administered through several different vendors.
On July 8, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the county was contracting with the Madison nonprofit Urban Triage to administer $12.5 million in eviction-prevention funds made available through the latest federal stimulus bill, the American Rescue Plan, or ARP, which set aside $21.5 billion for rental assistance nationwide and $306 million for Wisconsin. The program will be available to only those living outside the city of Madison.
On Wednesday, Madison posted a request for proposals for agencies interested in helping the city distribute the $15.3 million it's getting for rental assistance through the ARP to city residents only. Applications are due Aug. 4. The city has already contracted with the company Benevate Inc. for its Neighborly database software to track the program's funds and intends to give Urban Triage and other yet-to-named city contractors access to the program.
Madison and the county had previously been working together to provide rental help to tenants through longtime Madison-based tenant-advocacy group Tenant Resource Center.
In addition to the $10.2 million the Tenant Resource Center will have distributed through the Dane Coronavirus Rental Assistance, or Dane CORE, program from Feb. 17 through this week, it also previously distributed about $9.7 million through a countywide rental assistance program last year.
There's no good estimate for how many households continue to need help given those two earlier rounds of assistance — and as the unemployment rate has plummeted in the Madison area to 3.1% as of May. It hit a high of 11.8% in April of last year but hasn't been above 4% since September.
In January the city, based on information from UW-Madison urban planning professor Kurt Paulsen, estimated that more than $40 million in rent was overdue in the county.
U.S. Census survey data analyzed by the National Equity Atlas — a project of the University of Southern California and the liberal advocacy and research group PolicyLink — estimated that as of earlier this month, more than 7,500 Dane County households were behind on rent, or about 300 more than what the same survey found as of mid-May.
And the National Multifamily Housing Council finds that this month, 76.5% of rent payments were made nationwide, which is down from 77.4% in July 2020 and 79.7% in July 2019.
"It’s really difficult to know" how many households continue to need assistance, Madison Community Development director Jim O'Keefe said. "There are households that received assistance with (overdue rent) through CORE and may have since fallen behind again. And there are surely renters who haven’t accessed the program yet but may be motivated to do so with the expiration of the moratorium."
Switch from single source
Tenant Resource Center executive director Robin Sereno declined to say why her agency decided not to apply to administer the ARP rental assistance funds or to comment on whether it was a good idea to move to a multivendor approach to distributing the money.
"While the vendor may not be the same, the same database/application platform is being used that enables multiple vendors to process applications with the same portal," Parisi's chief of staff, Josh Wescott, said in an email.
TRC's selection in January as the sole provider of the funds was controversial among some Black activists who complained that the city and county were cutting minority-led organizations out of competing for the contract, saying that such organizations were more familiar with the communities most in need of rental help.
Urban Triage called the city’s decision a case of “anti-Blackness” and “white supremacy in action," and shortly thereafter was tapped by the City Council to oversee the distribution of about $470,000 of about $1.25 million in local and federal funds given to 11 mostly Latino- and African American-focused community groups “to assist eligible households secure rental assistance and to provide services and activities designed to help reduce the incidence of eviction and promote housing stability in the rental market.”
O’Keefe said TRC was chosen for Dane CORE because of its decades of experience in tenant-landlord relations and because it had administered last year’s rental assistance program. He said the federal government also wanted to avoid duplicating benefits so it made sense to use one contractor.
The county and city initially set more stringent restrictions on use of the Dane CORE money and officials with both said getting the money to eligible tenants was made more difficult by changing federal guidelines that initially required more documentation and other administrative work than were required under last year’s rental assistance program.
State Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan and Andy Heidt, housing program manager with the agency overseeing the statewide rental assistance program, WISCAP, disputed that characterization, saying the requirements for the program this year were about the same as last year's or easy to comply with.
State and federal moratoriums since late March of last year have banned evictions for not paying rent at some or all rental properties, although evictions for things such as criminal activity or property damage have been allowed to continue. The most recent moratorium, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 4 and has been extended four times. The CDC has said the most recent extension, until July 31, will be its last.
Under federal rules, funds from the current rental assistance program generally must be spent by the end of September 2022, and for the coming programs by the end of September 2025.
Your letters to the Wisconsin State Journal: Joe Biden's gift needed to move forward
Biden's gift needed to move forward -- Frederick W. Nagle
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been criticized for being cozy with segregationists in the past. The criticism is unfair. His ability to deal with ornery people is a rare and needed gift.
The last thing we need is a Democratic president who is the ideological mirror image of Donald Trump. If the next president sprays invective and vituperation at conservatives, as President Trump does toward liberals, we shall have gained nothing.
As even Richard Nixon pointed out, a political opponent is not necessarily an enemy, and a political ally is not necessarily a friend. The Union troops at Appomattox who shared their rations with Confederate soldiers were not condoning secession or slavery, but in their untutored simplicity they understood they had to begin rebuilding a nation.
It is not a moral defect that Biden never walked a mile in Kamala Harris' shoes, nor she in his. They are both simply products of different origins.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison
Senior citizen eviction was inhumane -- John Finkler
Anyone who may still wonder what is wrong with health care in our country, should check out an example right here in Middleton: the Heritage Senior Living facility.
Thanks to the State Journal for Tuesday's story "Medicaid resident evicted" which put the media spotlight on Heritage Senior Living for its shabby and careless treatment of 87-year-old Jenny Pols.
As the article notes, Heritage was more than happy to take what was left of Pols' savings, $30,000, for her care there. Once that money was gone and Pols had to depend on Medicaid to pay her bills, Heritage had a simple message for her: Goodbye.
That came after a Heritage administrator previously told Pols not to worry when her money was gone. A handshake agreement was all Pols needed, or so she thought. Pols had nothing in writing. That aside, Heritage still had no sense of decency to do the humane thing and didn't seem worried about how the entire episode might affect Pols.
Profit first. Patients -- a very distant second. Pols deserved better. Much better.
John Finkler, Middleton
GOP won't give up drawing maps -- Dave Evans
The U.S. Supreme Court recently decided, by a 5-4 conservative majority, that partisan gerrymandering may remain.
Partisan gerrymandering schemes slice, dice, crack and pack legislative districts in the states to put a majority of the ruling party’s voters in as many different districts as possible. At the same time, they pack opposing voters into a few districts so the minority party is unlikely to win any new seats.
Partisan gerrymandering is surgically precise and will become stronger. In Wisconsin, partisan gerrymandering gives the Republicans an insurmountable advantage in the Assembly. The Democratic vote is concentrated in a few counties, so they already had a built-in disadvantage before the last round on redistricting in 2011. In 2018, Democrats received 53% of votes in the Assembly but only 36% of the Assembly seats.
Statewide races such as governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate seats cannot be gerrymandered to Republican advantage so Wisconsin has a Democratic governor and attorney general.
The Supreme Court’s decision was that the state Legislatures may redraw the maps to be fair if they wish. The Republicans are not going to do that. The Court’s argument is circular and blatantly partisan.
Our democracy is being broken one piece at a time.
Dave Evans, Middleton
State can solve redistricting-- David Certa
The recent Supreme Court decision to place redistricting in the hands of the state should be welcomed by all citizens of Wisconsin.
We should hold ourselves responsible for what goes on in Wisconsin rather than depend on Washington for our decision making. With a population of 5.8 million, world class universities and colleges and legislators who want nothing more than to serve their constituents, we can solve our own problems.
I have spent time getting to know our legislators and their staff. Without exception I have found them to be welcoming and willing to engage in a wide range of topics. I encourage you to get to know them, too. Meet them in Madison, or at a local listening session. Prepare your best elevator speech about “what keeps me up at night.” I guarantee they want to know.
I recently met with Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, about a convention of states to propose amendments to the Constitution, but quickly we turned to redistricting. I was immediately impressed with him. In fact, after this recent Supreme Court decision, his 2017 legislation to reform redistricting should be revisited.
It is vitally important for the citizens of this great state to feel they are well and truly represented without interference from Washington.
David Certa, Shullsburg