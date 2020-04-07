Madison already has spent $1.2 million responding to COVID-19 pandemic

Even with the losses, Schmiedicke said Madison will be able to pay its bills and its staff.

The city has many financial strengths, Schmiedicke said, including a $1.8 million contingent reserve for 2020, the $52 million rainy day fund, a capacity to take on more debt and a top bond rating. He said the city also is not reliant on sales tax revenues, which are expected to take a major hit.

“When you take those altogether, we’re in a better position than many other governments around the country,” Schmiedicke said. “That’s not to say we’ll come through this unscathed.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway noted that some cities have had to lay off or furlough workers, which Madison has not had to do.

Some of the federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, should help the city, but it’s unclear how much. Of the $2 trillion in aid, about $339.8 billion of it will go to state and local governments, according to National Public Radio.

Schmiedicke said about $24.5 million in federal transit aid could come to the city of Madison, and $94.8 million in coronavirus relief funds could come to Dane County. The money has to be used for costs related to the public health emergency.

