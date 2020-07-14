Madison alders offer proposals limiting tear gas, pepper spray use

“If those ordinances were to be enacted, to say that you would significantly curtail our capacity to respond to large crowds, violent crowds, looting, that sort of thing, would be an understatement,” Wahl said. “I don’t think that’s an outcome or situation that anyone would desire in our city, particularly after what we’ve gone through the last six weeks.”

Also on July 10, officers used a less lethal sponge round and a Taser on a man who police said in a report of the incident was holding a knife and threatening to kill himself. The man was taken to a hospital, according to the report.

In a blog post Monday, Wahl said the availability of the less lethal weapon provided “about the best possible outcome under the circumstances.” He also pointed to the lack of funding in the budget to outfit each squad car with a 40mm launcher — the tool used during the July 10 incident.

“I feel that as a City we owe it to the community to do everything possible to allow for positive outcomes in challenging circumstances like this, and providing our officers with the right tools is one critical part of that effort,” Wahl said in the post.