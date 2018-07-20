With Mayor Paul Soglin steadfastly opposed to transferring jurisdiction over Buckeye and Cottage Grove roads from the county to the city, members of the Madison City Council and Dane County Board of Supervisors are jointly proposing a new solution.
The east side thoroughfares, which are also county highways, are scheduled to be reconstructed in 2019 and 2020. While Madison and Dane County agree to split the cost of the project, they disagree over which entity would be responsible for services like snow plowing and future maintenance.
“We're not going to get roads repaired unless there's a compromise,” Ald. David Ahrens, District 15, said.
Under the new proposal, Dane County would maintain jurisdiction over Buckeye and Cottage Grove Roads. Following completion of reconstruction, the city would be responsible for routine maintenance of both roadways, including snow and ice control and pavement patching.
The deal negotiates responsibilities rather than jurisdictional transfer, which Soglin opposes.
Soglin has argued that the roads are Dane County's responsibility. He called the proposed resolution a "waste of paper" and said that the authors are "out of step with the city and villages of Dane County and with the city and villages of Wisconsin."
The total cost, including design and real estate fees, for Buckeye Road is estimated at $4.7 million and at $7.6 million for Cottage Grove Road. The city has requested that Dane County fund approximately $1.25 million and $1.17 million for Buckeye and Cottage Grove roads, respectively.
The project also includes $4.4 million in federal funding. These funds would be reallocated to projects on Pleasant View Road, East Johnson Street, Atwood Avenue and McKee Road if not designated for Buckeye and Cottage Grove roads.
In addition to Ahrens, Madison alders Mark Clear and Amanda Hall and Dane County Supervisors Tanya Buckingham, Kelly Danner, Jamie Kuhn and Jeff Pertl are sponsoring the legislation.
They argue the proposal is a compromise that allows the reconstruction projects to move forward while sharing the financial responsibility for the construction and maintenance in addition to planning for future reconstruction projects.
“This is a very unusual occurrence of a grassroots effort by two legislative bodies to reach beyond both staff and executive agencies to come to an agreement,” Ahrens said.
The Madison Area Transportation Planning Board pushed off a decision on transferring the funds last week and is expected to take up the issue Aug. 1. However, Pertl, District 17, said he is working to see if the decision can be delayed to make time for the Board of Supervisors and City Council to approve the joint resolution.
On the 37-member Board of Supervisors, 19 votes are needed to approve the resolution, which Pertl is optimistic will happen. The City Council would need 15 votes to overturn a mayoral veto.
Roads in ‘poor condition’
The major project would reconstruct Buckeye Road — or County Highway AB — from Monona Drive to Stoughton Road, including adding sidewalks where there are none, in 2019.
It would also reconstruct Cottage Grove Road — or County Highway BB — from Interstate 39 to Sprecher Road into a four-lane, urban boulevard section in 2020. Plans to replace much of the road including new pavement, curbs, gutters, bike lanes and sidewalks are also a part of the project.
“The pavement is in poor condition on both streets, especially Buckeye,” City Engineer Rob Phillips said. “There’s also some sidewalk deficiencies.”
With Buckeye Road running past Frank Allis Elementary School, area alders and supervisors are concerned about safety for students.
But as Phillips points out, there is not disagreement over the roads needing repair. He is concerned with the long term cost of municipal road maintenance and considering entire networks of roads instead of on an individual project basis.
“If you ask for a jurisdictional transfer on every road that is entirely within a municipal boundary, eventually you’re going to get to the point where there are no county highways left in municipal boundaries,” Phillips said.
Dane County has 250 miles of county highways in cities and villages and spend at least $1.5 million to maintain them, Dane County Communications Director Stephanie Miller said.
Josh Wescott, chief of staff to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, said jurisdictional transfer is meant to drive a collaborative conversation about how Dane County and local units of government can provide basic services efficiently. Wescott said the county executive's office is in favor of the proposed joint resolution.
"The reality is we’ve been able to accomplish countless numbers with no acrimony where communities want to take on the care and maintenance of their roads because they want things like urban accommodations," Wescott said.
From 2013 through June 18, the county has made agreements to transfer jurisdiction in 35 projects, including two in the city of Madison.
Pertl also argues municipalities should pay for roads that are primarily used by local drivers.
“Once county roads effectively become functionally city roads where they are predominantly local traffic and to serve people within the community, then the appropriate policy decision is to transfer it to the municipality,” Pertl said.
Other Dane County municipalities are also weighing the need to repair roads with jurisdictional transfer. Recently in Fitchburg, Mayor Jason Gonzalez argued that the county should be responsible for repairing Fish Hatchery Road, or County Highway D, from the Beltline to McKee Road.
“The county needs to do their part on their roads, instead they're playing games with this other nonsense,” Gonzalez said at a July 10 Fitchburg City Council meeting.
Bob Wipperfurth, president of the Dane County Cities’ and Villages’ Association, said members are in strident opposition to accepting the county’s terms of jurisdictional transfer.
Wipperfurth is also the president of the village of Windsor, which needs to repair Highway DM. Dane County has said that jurisdictional transfer is required for improvements the village wants, including stormwater management, Wipperfurth said.
“It’s one thing to accept a newly improved road and you may feel good at the time, but part of our job as elected officials is to look at the municipality long term,” Wipperfurth said. “In 25 years when those roads are shot and need repair, those are going to fall on the municipality.”
Back in Madison, Ahrens said his constituents just want to see the roads fixed.
“They pay dollars to the county, they pay dollars to the city, they don’t care which one shows this expense on their ledger,” Ahrens said.