Seven-term Madison Alderman Larry Palm plans to leave the city council next year.
Palm, who represents District 12 on the city’s East Side, announced Monday that he would not seek re-election in April.
“Working in a representative democracy has not always been easy, with neighbors expressing their opinion in a number of ways, but it is always rewarding,” Palm wrote on his official city blog. “I am encouraged by the reemergence of neighborhood associations and encourage everyone to get involved with neighborhood associations or other local community groups to keep Madison moving forward.”
Palm did not immediately return a call Wednesday.
In his blog post, Palm encouraged candidates who would expand the council’s diversity to run for office or seek out community leadership roles.
First elected in 2005, Palm represented the 15th District until boundaries were re-drawn. He has represented District 12 since 2012.
Among the accomplishments during his time on the council, Palm cites the new central library, Royster-Clark redevelopment plans, expansion of homeless services and bike path improvements in Demetral Park.
Palm serves on the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission and the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board. His appointments also include the City-County Homeless Issues Committee and the Public Market Development Committee.
Palm, who works for the Madison Metropolitan School District, previously served for 19 years on the board of the Madison Public Library and co-founded GSAFE, a nonprofit organization that supports gay, lesbian and transgender students in Wisconsin schools.
Palm would be the third sitting council member not on the ballot next spring. Steven King and Allen Arntsen have both filed papers saying they won’t seek re-election.
Dec. 1 is the first day candidates can circulate nomination papers for the April 2 election.