Madison alder wants state funds to cover soundproofing costs for homes near airport

Madison Ald. Michael Tierney wants residents living near Truax Field to be able to use refundable tax credits to offset the costs of soundproofing their homes after the Wisconsin National Guard brings in a new squadron of F-35 fighter jets.

To do this, Tierney is proposing a resolution that calls on the Wisconsin State Legislature to create a program in the event that sound mitigation efforts are not covered by the federal government. The program would include costs for soundproofing insulation, doors and windows meant to dampen noise, air conditioning systems and other mitigation steps.

“You don’t get something unless you ask for it,” said Tierney, who represents the city’s 16th district. “It’s important to put it on the radar screen for legislators to consider.”

The resolution notes that the city lacks the financial resources to assist these homeowners and that the additional work could boost economic recovery efforts. Tierney said it could also be an opportunity for local companies to work with youth, either through jobs or apprenticeships.