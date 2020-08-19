Madison alder wants state funds to cover soundproofing costs for homes near airport

Madison Ald. Michael Tierney wants residents living near Truax Field to be able to use refundable tax credits to offset the costs of soundproofing their homes after the Wisconsin National Guard brings in a new squadron of F-35 fighter jets.
To do this, Tierney is proposing a resolution that calls on the Wisconsin State Legislature to create a program in the event that sound mitigation efforts are not covered by the federal government. The program would include costs for soundproofing insulation, doors and windows meant to dampen noise, air conditioning systems and other mitigation steps.
“You don’t get something unless you ask for it,” said Tierney, who represents the city’s 16th district. “It’s important to put it on the radar screen for legislators to consider.”
The resolution notes that the city lacks the financial resources to assist these homeowners and that the additional work could boost economic recovery efforts. Tierney said it could also be an opportunity for local companies to work with youth, either through jobs or apprenticeships.
Madison’s Economic Development Committee is expected to take up the resolution at its virtual meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In mid-April after a three-year vetting process and amid strong opposition locally, the U.S. Air Force chose Truax to be the new site for a squadron of 18 of the $100 million fighter jets at Truax to replace the Air National Guard’s aging F-16s starting in 2023.
The environmental impact statement released by the Air Force in February acknowledges that surrounding neighborhoods, where many low-income and diverse residents live, will be subjected to increased noise and a 47% increase in the number of flights.
Ahead of the Air Force’s decision, Madison approved a resolution opposing the jets at Truax. Supporters say the new jets will bring dozens of jobs to the area and ensure the future of the base.
“I would hope that this is something no matter how somebody feels about the F-35s or having F-16s here, that we could all agree that helping folks out who need a hand is something we should be doing if we can,” Tierney said.
