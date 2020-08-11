Madison Alder Samba Baldeh wins 48th Assembly District primary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 48 (DEMOCRATIC) All precincts reporting x-Samba Baldeh 7,301 ………. 49.50% Lindsay Lemmer 5,210 ………. 35.30% Walter Stewart 1,571 ………. 10.60% Jason Vangalis 664 ………. 4.50%

Madison Alder Samba Baldeh appears poised to make the jump from Madison City Council to become the first Muslim elected to the state Legislature, according to preliminary results from Tuesday's primary.

Baldeh, 48, an IT project engineer at American Family Insurance, beat out fellow Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer, attorney Walter Stewart and economic developer Jason Vangalis with nearly 50% of votes for the 48th Assembly District. Election results are considered preliminary until officially canvassed.

As an African immigrant, Baldeh campaigned with a focus on adding diversity to the state Legislature in order to tackle hard issues, such as racial and economic injustice.

“I think what resonated with voters was how clear our message was,” Baldeh said. “We were very clear on what we will do, but we also were very clear on what our experience has been, as well as what the challenges are and how we intend to deal with them.”