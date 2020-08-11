Madison Alder Samba Baldeh wins 48th Assembly District primary

Madison Alder Samba Baldeh appears poised to make the jump from Madison City Council to become the first Muslim elected to the state Legislature, according to preliminary results from Tuesday's primary.
Baldeh, 48, an IT project engineer at American Family Insurance, beat out fellow Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer, attorney Walter Stewart and economic developer Jason Vangalis with nearly 50% of votes for the 48th Assembly District. Election results are considered preliminary until officially canvassed.
As an African immigrant, Baldeh campaigned with a focus on adding diversity to the state Legislature in order to tackle hard issues, such as racial and economic injustice.
“I think what resonated with voters was how clear our message was,” Baldeh said. “We were very clear on what we will do, but we also were very clear on what our experience has been, as well as what the challenges are and how we intend to deal with them.”
Lemmer congratulated Baldeh on his campaign and wished him the best as he looks to enter a state Assembly that is about two-thirds Republican.
"I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the third district as their alder," Lemmer said. "Together, we can continue to move this city, our state, and our nation forward, toward a more just, inclusive, and fair society."
Baldeh will go on to face Republican Samuel Anderson in November, but the district also leans strongly Democrat — Clinton won 70% in 2016.
The winner will serve a two-year term in the Assembly, taking over for Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, who has represented the 48th Assembly District since 2013. Sargent resigned from her seat to run on Tuesday for the 16th Senate District seat. Sargent won her bid for the 16th Senate District Tuesday.
Baldeh moved to Madison from Gambia two decades ago to pursue an education. He is in his third term as an alder representing Madison's 17th District.
Assembly District 48 covers Madison’s North and East sides as well as the village of Maple Bluff.
Learn about the candidates running in today's partisan primary
Learn about the candidates running in today's partisan primary
The Wisconsin State Journal asked area candidates in the Aug. 11 partisan primary why they deserve your vote. Read their responses.
A four-term veteran of the state Assembly and the president of a local school board will face off in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary.
State Sen. Fred Risser, the longest-serving lawmaker in the nation’s history, is retiring at the end of the year, leaving the Madison seat open for the first time in more than five decades.
Four Democrats are vying to represent the open 48th Assembly District with experience spanning the fields of local government, business and law.
In March, Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, announced she will not seek re-election this fall, leaving yet another strongly Democratic seat in the state Legislature up for grabs.
Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's partisan primary to represent Southeastern Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.
One Democratic candidate is looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Ron Kind from Wisconsin's third congressional district.
Two candidates are fighting to become the Republican challenger for Wisconsin's third congressional district in the upcoming August 11 primary.
Two candidates are vying in the Aug. 11 Republican primary to represent southeastern Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District.
Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in the Aug. 11 primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, to represent Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District.
Two Republicans, including a state representative, are competing in the Aug. 11 primary for a seat long held by retiring state Sen. Luther Olsen.
Four candidates are vying in the Republican primary on Aug. 11 to represent the party in the race for the State Assembly's 41st District.
Two candidates are running in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11 for a two-year term representing the state Assembly's 78th District.
Incumbent Sondy Pope faces newcomer Kimberly Smith.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.