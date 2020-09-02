Madison alder denies using derogatory profanity during Tuesday meeting

West side Madison Ald. Paul Skidmore denied using an expletive in reference to a resident called on to testify during Tuesday’s marathon City Council meeting, though some of his colleagues are certain he did and called for an apology.
Viewers can hear via the recorded video on City Channel’s YouTube account at 8:14:36 someone say “c---” after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a member of the public who had registered to speak.
Zoom, the online video teleconferencing platform used by the Council, typically displays video or the name of the person who the system considers most active. In this case, the video remained on Rhodes-Conway, so the face and name of the person using the profanity was not seen on video.
Facilitators from City Channel, a service provided by the city’s media team, were unable to pinpoint who used the profanity. The city's media team produces programming for City Channel, which live streams and records local government meetings and events and produces shows based on current events and community issues.
Skidmore, who represents District 9, said Wednesday it’s not his voice on the video and he doesn’t know whose it is.
“I don’t say things like that. I don’t use vulgarity in meetings, and I don’t use it outside of meetings,” Skidmore said. “It’s not acceptable.”
Some other alders don’t believe him.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said she immediately contacted City Council President Sheri Carter and Vice President Syed Abbas after hearing the comment, requesting a public denouncement of the behavior and demanding an apology from Skidmore.
“Name calling residents who have worked so long and hard in good faith to help our city improve is reprehensible,” Kemble said in an email.
In a joint statement, City Council President Sheri Carter and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the “culture and civility” of City Council meetings has deteriorated, culminating in the incident at Tuesday’s meeting.
“No words of gender-based violence should ever be uttered by anyone, period,” they said in the statement. “No profanity should be used towards members of the body and no such language, verbally or otherwise, should be used against anyone in our community.”
The statement does not address who may have uttered the derogatory word and broadly reminds alders to refrain from using profanity — behavior that is “totally unacceptable.”
“Alders using profanity or a derogatory statement during public meetings — whether virtually or in person — or even on social media, is indisputably uncalled for and should not be a part of our proceedings as we conduct the business of the city,” they said in the statement. “The city’s residents deserve better from us.”
Virtual meetings
The City Council has conducted meetings virtually since the end of March. Earlier in the meeting, Skidmore reported trouble with operating his muting functions.
Rhodes-Conway had asked to use the “ask to unmute all” function in Zoom,” digital media specialist Jesse Poole said in an email. This meant that “all panelist mics could be assumed as active,” Poole said.
“The audio is automated in the Zoom software,” Poole said. “We do not have an ability to know or confirm who among the (panelists) is commenting when all mics are active.”
Acknowledging the voice sounded like his, Skidmore repeatedly denied using the profane word when interviewed Wednesday. He said the technology issues and number of participants in the virtual meeting caused background noise and made it difficult to ascertain who spoke the profanity.
“It sounded kind of like me, but it wasn’t me,” Skidmore said.
Skidmore was the last person to speak before the mayor introduced the speaker, Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, who regularly speaks on local issues at City Council meetings.
Kilfoy-Flores was one of two Madison residents who charged former Madison police chief Mike Koval with violating the department’s code of conduct after he called Sharon Irwin, the grandmother of a Madison teenager shot and killed by an officer, a “raging lunatic.”
In an email to all alders Kilfoy-Flores’ mother, Sharon Kilfoy, demanded apologies from Skidmore and the City Council, Skidmore’s resignation and an investigation into the city code of conduct.
“This is not acceptable behavior for an elected official,” said Kilfoy, director of the Williamson Street Art Center.
Discipline options
Ald. Shiva Bidar, District 5, requested the City Council president and city attorney investigate Skidmore’s actions.
“Sexism and misogyny have no place in public discourse and our society,” Bidar said in an email.
According to City Attorney Michael Hass, the city’s Administrative Procedure Memoranda, which include work rules for city employees, generally do not apply to alders because elected officials are ultimately held accountable by voters.
A city work group is currently considering which, if any, of these administrative rules should apply to elected officials.
“We encourage alders to come up with systems for us to hold each other accountable outside of elections and look forward to the work of the President’s Work Group on Administrative Procedures to come up with processes moving forward,” Carter and Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.
Hass said in an email that there is not a regular complaint process for a situation like this.
“The Council could pass a resolution to reprimand an alder or express disagreement with something that was said but that gets into First Amendment issues,’ Haas said.
In “egregious” cases, Haas state statutes allow the City Council to remove an alder from office, but it “must be for cause” and requires someone to file verified charges and a public hearing.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.