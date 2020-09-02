Madison alder denies using derogatory profanity during Tuesday meeting

Some other alders don’t believe him.

Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said she immediately contacted City Council President Sheri Carter and Vice President Syed Abbas after hearing the comment, requesting a public denouncement of the behavior and demanding an apology from Skidmore.

“Name calling residents who have worked so long and hard in good faith to help our city improve is reprehensible,” Kemble said in an email.

In a joint statement, City Council President Sheri Carter and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the “culture and civility” of City Council meetings has deteriorated, culminating in the incident at Tuesday’s meeting.

“No words of gender-based violence should ever be uttered by anyone, period,” they said in the statement. “No profanity should be used towards members of the body and no such language, verbally or otherwise, should be used against anyone in our community.”

The statement does not address who may have uttered the derogatory word and broadly reminds alders to refrain from using profanity — behavior that is “totally unacceptable.”