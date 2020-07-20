Madison alder adjusts 'tone deaf' business recovery proposal to add equity program

A proposal for a program that would provide funding for downtown businesses damaged following recent protests now includes a component meant to support entrepreneurs of color, especially Black business owners.
Instead of allocating $500,000 for the Downtown Recovery Program, the funding would be evenly split between business recovery efforts and a Downtown Equity Program that would house initiatives to encourage creative ways of supporting new businesses.
Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, said after hearing from other City Council and Madison residents, he realized the original reimbursement program for locally owned downtown businesses to recover losses incurred at the end of May “came across appropriately as tone deaf.”
Following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, peaceful marches and demonstrations have occurred in Madison. But during the first three nights of activism on May 30-31 and June 1, some people vandalized downtown storefronts, smashed windows and stole merchandise.
“In this historic moment we find ourselves amid a national reckoning with racism, I knew we had to do better and use this opportunity to use efforts to break down the barriers that exist for entrepreneurs of color, but especially Black entrepreneurs,” Verveer said.
According to the city, 70% of State Street businesses are locally owned and operated, and 62% are owned by women and people of color. Because of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic and recent damage, 41 business owners indicated in a recent survey that they will find it difficult to reopen and could close permanently.
The interior and exterior damages to storefronts along with already reduced revenue due to the pandemic has created burdens for local owners. Miar Maktabi, who owns Dubai Bar and Restaurant with his wife, estimates he incurred nearly $39,000 in damages to his storefront at 419 State St.
Maktabi, who immigrated to the United States from Syria, said he feels elected leaders don’t understand the hardships local businesses are facing and are not supporting them.
“People are scared to come downtown because no one is standing up,” Maktabi said.
The recovery program is meant to provide financial assistance to existing downtown businesses that were recently damaged as the “first step toward promoting a more equitable downtown recovery,” according to the resolution. Eligible applicants would be able to apply for grants of up to $25,000, according to the corresponding ordinance.
The Downtown Equity Program would be the second step in promoting an equitable recovery.
“We need State Street to reopen. We need State Street to reopen even better and stronger and more equitable than it has been, more welcoming than it has been in the past,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference Thursday. “This pairing of the Downtown Recovery Program and the Downtown Equity Program will help us to do just that.”
Training program, pop-up model
As proposed, the equity program would build upon existing businesses and encourage new entrepreneurs, especially those within the Black community and other communities of color, potentially through a number of new initiatives.
For example, a DowntownReady program, modeled after the MarketReady program that trains entrepreneurs to work at the yet-to-open Madison Public Market, would support a cohort of owners as they seek to start or expand their businesses.
The city could also help underwrite pop-up retail opportunities in collaboration with the Central Business Improvement District and individual downtown business owners as a way of recognizing the rapidly changing COVID-19 crisis and limitations on in-person gatherings.
Also, the city could explore the feasibility of a DestinationStore downtown. Under this scenario, a private company or organization holds a long-term lease or ownership of a commercial space that would be rented out by individual retailer on a temporary basis.
This could attract entrepreneurs to try out a downtown location without the significant financial commitment, which could help to reduce barriers to Black and other historically underrepresented entrepreneurs downtown. Funding in 2020 could be used to explore this concept.
According to the city, people of color in Madison represent about 27% of the city’s population but make up between 3% and 9% of business owners.
Madison’s Finance Committee will discuss the programs Monday ahead of the City Council meeting Tuesday.
Under the recovery program, applicants must be located downtown and locally-owned. If the applicant is a property owner, the 2020 assessed value of the property cannot exceed $750,000, according to the ordinance. Priority will be given to applicants who are people of color, immigrants, women, those who are disabled, veterans and any other underrepresented groups.
The programs would be funded by using $105,000 in cash reserves from the Capital Revolving Loan Fund and transferring $395,000 of borrowing from existing capital projects. Any unspent Downtown Recovery Program funds could be redirected to the Downtown Equity Program.
Rhodes-Conway said if approved, she hopes the downtown will see new businesses emerge.
“It’s a difficult time obviously to be starting a business in the middle of a pandemic and an economic recession, but we are hopeful that we can support entrepreneurs and business owners in this way — first of all — because they need it — and second of all — because that is the engine of job creation in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said.
