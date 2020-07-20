Madison alder adjusts 'tone deaf' business recovery proposal to add equity program

Under the recovery program, applicants must be located downtown and locally-owned. If the applicant is a property owner, the 2020 assessed value of the property cannot exceed $750,000, according to the ordinance. Priority will be given to applicants who are people of color, immigrants, women, those who are disabled, veterans and any other underrepresented groups.

The programs would be funded by using $105,000 in cash reserves from the Capital Revolving Loan Fund and transferring $395,000 of borrowing from existing capital projects. Any unspent Downtown Recovery Program funds could be redirected to the Downtown Equity Program.

Rhodes-Conway said if approved, she hopes the downtown will see new businesses emerge.

“It’s a difficult time obviously to be starting a business in the middle of a pandemic and an economic recession, but we are hopeful that we can support entrepreneurs and business owners in this way — first of all — because they need it — and second of all — because that is the engine of job creation in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.