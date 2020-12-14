Madison Ald. Shiva Bidar reflects on serving city with ‘heart and head’

Another highlight of her City Council career, she said, was ensuring that Madison is a welcoming city for immigrants, especially Latinx undocumented immigrants. These efforts include her work on the city’s language access plan, a resolution related to the Madison Police Department’s policies on not cooperating with ICE and funds for legal immigration representation.

Karen Menéndez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano, said Bidar did more than look out for the Latinx community. With Bidar’s membership on leadership boards across the city, Menéndez Coller said she led with “conviction” and brought the Latinx community to the table.

“Having her at different tables to advocate for inclusion during ‘normal times’ and times of crisis like what we are living through now with COVID or in recent years with ICE raids in the city — well that just has been invaluable,” Menéndez Coller said in an email.

Bidar keeps the concerns of the community at the forefront by asking for input and advice and communicating with residents on a daily basis.

“All of that together really has always helped keep me very grounded in what the needs are and what the challenges are and also what the opportunities are,” Bidar said.