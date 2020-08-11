Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh wins four-way primary in Assembly District 48

"Together, we can continue to move this city, our state, and our nation forward, toward a more just, inclusive, and fair society," Lemmer said. "You have my pledge I will work my hardest every day to do my part and to serve the people I represent."

Lemmer, 38, has represented District 3 on the City Council since last April. During the campaign, she pointed to her work as the head of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Organization for Women and time as the communications chair for the nonpartisan Dane County Voter ID Coalition, which seeks to increase access to the polls.

Assembly District 48 is one of four open Madison-area legislative districts this cycle. The others include the 76th Assembly District, the 26th Senate District and the 16th Senate District.

