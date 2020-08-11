You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh wins four-way primary in Assembly District 48
alert top story editor's pick

Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh wins four-way primary in Assembly District 48

{{featured_button_text}}
Samba Baldeh (copy)

Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh won a four-way primary for Assembly District 48. 

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh won a four-way primary election Tuesday against a City Council colleague and two political newcomers in a race vying to represent Madison’s north and east sides in the Wisconsin Assembly. 

The 49-year-old Democrat will move on to face Samuel Anderson, the sole Republican in the running for the heavily Democratic 48th Assembly District. The winner will replace Melissa Sargent, who easily won the 16th Senate District Tuesday. 

As an immigrant from the Gambia, Baldeh said his victory is significant. 

"It's exciting, thinking of where I came from and to be here today," Baldeh said. "This means a lot, not only for me but for my immigrant community, the African American community and the white community." 

Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, District 3, and political newcomers Walter Stewart, a Madison lawyer, and Jason Vangalis, who works as an economic developer at a private manufacturer, also ran for the 48th Assembly District seat

With all precincts reporting, Baldeh won with 49.5% of the votes, compared to Lemmer’s 35.3%. Stewart, 65, and Vangalis, 30, followed with 10.6% and 4.5%, respectively. 

48thADCandidates

Clockwise from top left: Alds. Samba Baldeh and Lindsay Lemmer, economic developer Jason Vangalis and attorney Walter Stewart.

[Madison voters report few lines, quick turnaround for August primary]

Baldeh is in his third term representing District 17 on the City Council and has previously served as Council president. He is undecided if he will continue serving as alder, but after six years of representing the district, Baldeh said he wants to make sure his constituents’ interests are factored into Madison’s upcoming 2021 budget deliberations. 

During the campaign, Baldeh highlighted two decades of volunteer work in the community and his dedication to being in the service of others. He also said his clear message, organized team, experience and capability set him apart from his opponents. 

He reiterated his commitment to working across the aisle, if elected in the general election in November, to get work done. He highlighted health care, overhauling the state’s criminal justice system, education, housing and building back the economy following the COVID-19 crisis and ensuring “it works for everybody” as top priorities if elected. 

In a statement, Lemmer said she was grateful to her supporters and congratulated Baldeh. She plans on staying involved in the community. 

"Together, we can continue to move this city, our state, and our nation forward, toward a more just, inclusive, and fair society," Lemmer said. "You have my pledge I will work my hardest every day to do my part and to serve the people I represent." 

Lemmer, 38, has represented District 3 on the City Council since last April. During the campaign, she pointed to her work as the head of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Organization for Women and time as the communications chair for the nonpartisan Dane County Voter ID Coalition, which seeks to increase access to the polls. 

Assembly District 48 is one of four open Madison-area legislative districts this cycle. The others include the 76th Assembly District, the 26th Senate District and the 16th Senate District. 

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

EmailTwitter

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rising to the challenge
Local Government

Rising to the challenge

  • 11 min to read

Baldeh works to bridge the divide between local immigrant communities and civic life, but also between the city of Kanifing in Gambia and Madison via a sister city partnership.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics