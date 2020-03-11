Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh announces run for state Assembly

Announcing the next step in his political career, Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh officially said Wednesday he is running for the 48th Assembly District seat.

Baldeh, in his third term as alder representing District 17, immigrated to the United States from the Gambia and moved to Madison in 2000. As a Muslim immigrant with an accent, Baldeh said he hopes to inspire others, especially youth, to see themselves in his place.

“We, in many cases, grow up to be what we see in other environments,” Baldeh said.

If elected, Baldeh would succeed Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, who has announced she is seeking to replace retiring Monona Sen. Mark Miller in the 16th Senate District. That race has drawn an independent and a Republican candidate.

Madison lawyer Walter Stewart, who has never before sought public office, and fellow Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, who has served on the City Council since last April, are also running for Sargent’s seat.

Angela Jenkins, a former candidate for Madison City Council, is considering running for the seat.

In his campaign announcement, Baldeh said he is running to “create a Wisconsin that works for all people, not just a few.”