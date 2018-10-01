Ald. Matt Phair, who has served four terms on the Madison City Council, will not seek re-election in the spring 2019 election.
Phair, first elected in 2011, intends to step away from his 20th District seat to focus more time on other aspects of his life, particularly his family. In recent years, Phair and other council members have taken a leading role in trying to reduce and prevent violent crime.
"It is time to step aside and allow for fresh leadership to emerge," Phair said in a statement Monday. "Serving on the council has been extremely rewarding. I will look back fondly on the relationships I've built in District 20 and on the council and am proud of the progress we have made together."
The 20th District encompasses a large swath of the city's Southwest Side, including the Meadowood, Greentree and Prairie Hills neighborhoods.
Phair's decision adds to the number of open City Council seats in the spring election. Three City Council members resigned over the summer, and those appointed to fill their seats in the interim have signaled they don't intend to run in April.
Ald. Maurice Cheeks has announced his candidacy for mayor, leaving his 10th District seat open as well.
Council President Samba Baldeh and others have previously predicted that at least half of the 20-member council could turn over in April. For races with more than two candidates, a primary will be held Feb. 19. The general election for local offices is on April 2.