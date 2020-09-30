Madison Ald. Donna Moreland resigns from District 7 seat

Madison City Council Ald. Donna Moreland resigned her seat, effective Wednesday, leaving a vacancy in the seventh district.

In an email sent Tuesday to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Sheri Carter, Moreland said she “accepted an opportunity that will require my full attention and focus.”

“I do not take this moment lightly and hope you understand and respect my decision,” Moreland said.

Moreland was elected to the City Council in April 2019 and most recently served as chair of a three-member alder workgroup that oversaw the implementation of the independent police auditor and civilian review board. She also served on a number of city boards and committees, including the Finance Committee.

In the email, Moreland said she is grateful to the District 7 residents who placed their confidence in her.

“I have learned a lot during my time as Alder and have proudly served the residents of District 7 and all Madison residents,” Moreland said. “I am forever changed from the time spent in service to the City of Madison.”