Madison Ald. Donna Moreland resigns from District 7 seat

Madison City Council Ald. Donna Moreland resigned her seat, effective Wednesday, leaving a vacancy in the seventh district.
In an email sent Tuesday to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Sheri Carter, Moreland said she “accepted an opportunity that will require my full attention and focus.”
“I do not take this moment lightly and hope you understand and respect my decision,” Moreland said.
Moreland was elected to the City Council in April 2019 and most recently served as chair of a three-member alder workgroup that oversaw the implementation of the independent police auditor and civilian review board. She also served on a number of city boards and committees, including the Finance Committee.
Support Local Journalism
In the email, Moreland said she is grateful to the District 7 residents who placed their confidence in her.
“I have learned a lot during my time as Alder and have proudly served the residents of District 7 and all Madison residents,” Moreland said. “I am forever changed from the time spent in service to the City of Madison.”
Carter and Vice President Syed Abbas said in a statement Wednesday that they were “saddened” to learn of Moreland’s resignation and “wish her the best in all her future endeavors.”
“Her commitment to serving her district and the city are commendable,” they said.
According to Madison General Ordinances, the council president oversees the application process to fill aldermanic vacancies. The Common Council Executive Committee reviews the applications and interviews candidates before making a recommendation to the City Council for confirmation.
The City Council then appoints an interim alder to serve until a new alder is elected and sworn in on April 20, 2021. Carter and Abbas said the process to fill the vacancy will begin soon.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.