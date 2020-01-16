Madison alcohol review committee rejects licenses for Silk Exotic strip club

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“From a police perspective, we would be fine not having to deal with a license in this neighborhood,” Ackeret said.

In its applications, Silk Exotic proposed posting security personnel both inside and outside of the establishment in addition, installing 32 security cameras and offering a valet service.

Kyle Zubke, director of operations, assured residents he and his business partners understand their concerns.

“That’s all we can do at this point is to assure everyone we are not the past. We are a different organization,” Zubke said. “We’re going into a place that currently has (adult entertainment), and we feel like we are a better operator and we can do a better job.”

Zubke could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Silk Exotic is working with a third party to secure parking in the area. As of Wednesday, the business did not have a valet parking area finalized.