Madison airport adds second flight to DC

American Airlines will offer a nonstop flight from Madison to Washington, D.C., beginning June 1, the Dane County Regional Airport announced Thursday.
The daily flights will tentatively run through November, the airport said. Delta has been offering year-round service to the nation's capital since 2021.
“The demand for nonstop flights to popular leisure and business travel destinations continues to increase,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “It makes sense that two of the airlines with a long history of service to (Madison) recognize the need for travelers to reach our nation’s capital from our state’s capital.”
1 of 12
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Fresh cheese curds get a Sujeo-style twist with Korean chili sauce at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas in the Dane County Regional Airport.
Photos: Mad Town Gastropub and Vinoteca at Dane County Regional Airport
At the Dane County Regional Airport, the new full-service restaurant Mad Town Gastropub serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. This includes 11 menu items chef Tory Miller created specifically for the pub, from a breakfast omelet sandwich with crimini mushrooms and smoked gouda ($10.99) to a fried Door County cherry hand pie ($7.99).
Directly across the walkway is Vinoteca, a wine bar with a menu of warm sandwiches made to order and mostly cold tapas, like deviled eggs garnished with crispy pork belly ($9.99) and thick, meaty strips of chilled charred beets and pickled green beans flecked with marble-sized balls of goat cheese ($9.99).
1 of 12
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Fresh cheese curds get a Sujeo-style twist with Korean chili sauce at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas in the Dane County Regional Airport.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Tables offer a view of the airfield at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas, one of two new restaurants in the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Deviled Eggs topped with Pork Belly at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas in the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Michael Krueger, executive chef at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas and Madtown Gastropub, worked with consultant chef Tory Miller on the restaurant menus.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Chilled shrimp with fried chickpeas at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas in the Dane County Regional Airport.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Vinoteca Wine & Tapas is a new restaurant in the Dane County Regional Airport.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Mad Town Gastropub at the Dane County Regional Airport includes 11 new dishes, including a breakfast omelet sandwich with cremini mushrooms and smoked gouda and a fried Door County cherry hand pie.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Meatballs with tomato sauce at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas in the Dane County Regional Airport.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Most of the tapas at Vinoteca are cold, like these charred beets with pickled green beans.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Among the warm sandwiches at Vinoteca, a new tapas-inspired restaurant in the Dane County Regional Airport, is this tuna panini with ripe tomato, baby spinach and lemon dill aioli.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Mad Town Gastropub is one of the newest restaurants at the Dane County Regional Airport.
PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER
AIRPORT RESTAURANTS
Vinoteca Wine & Tapas in the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.