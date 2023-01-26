Madison airport adds second flight to DC

Mad Town Gastropub is one of the newest restaurants at the Dane County Regional Airport.

Among the warm sandwiches at Vinoteca, a new tapas-inspired restaurant in the Dane County Regional Airport, is this tuna panini with ripe tomato, baby spinach and lemon dill aioli.

Most of the tapas at Vinoteca are cold, like these charred beets with pickled green beans.

Mad Town Gastropub at the Dane County Regional Airport includes 11 new dishes, including a breakfast omelet sandwich with cremini mushrooms and smoked gouda and a fried Door County cherry hand pie.

Michael Krueger, executive chef at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas and Madtown Gastropub, worked with consultant chef Tory Miller on the restaurant menus.

Deviled Eggs topped with Pork Belly at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas in the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

Tables offer a view of the airfield at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas, one of two new restaurants in the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

Fresh cheese curds get a Sujeo-style twist with Korean chili sauce at Vinoteca Wine & Tapas in the Dane County Regional Airport.

At the Dane County Regional Airport, the new full-service restaurant Mad Town Gastropub serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. This includes 11 menu items chef Tory Miller created specifically for the pub, from a breakfast omelet sandwich with crimini mushrooms and smoked gouda ($10.99) to a fried Door County cherry hand pie ($7.99).

Directly across the walkway is Vinoteca, a wine bar with a menu of warm sandwiches made to order and mostly cold tapas, like deviled eggs garnished with crispy pork belly ($9.99) and thick, meaty strips of chilled charred beets and pickled green beans flecked with marble-sized balls of goat cheese ($9.99).