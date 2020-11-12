Madison adopts ‘painful’ 2021 budget that includes mandatory furloughs

Despite nearly reaching the state-mandated levy levy limit before voting on a federal grant that would have provided some funding for four police officer positions, alders discussed the merits of accepting the 2020 COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant in the context of widespread demonstrations this summer and hours of public comment Tuesday that focused on policing issues.

Acting Chief Vic Wahl said the purpose of the grant, which would have provided $230,528 in federal funds and $117,052 in city money, was to have a dedicated team to focus on “unique” issues facing downtown in entertainment areas near State Street. It would not would not increase MPD’s authorized strength from 2020 to 2021 because the mayor’s proposal removed four positions.

“We’ve heard very clearly that we cannot continue investing into more officers,” Ald. Shiva Bidar, District 5, said.

But alders also heard from community members during public comment on Tuesday who feel strongly that more officers would make them feel more safe. Proponents of accepting the grant said the police are part of the continuum of public safety in addition to other tactics like violence prevention and interruption.