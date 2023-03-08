With strong support from environmentalists, the Madison City Council on Tuesday approved new rules to require the owners of larger commercial buildings to report annual energy use and do building energy “tuneups” every four years or face fines.

The council unanimously approved an ordinance offered by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and others to launch the city’s Building Energy Savings Program to help commercial building owners increase the energy efficiency of their buildings, save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

The proposal drew initial concern and opposition from some business interests but no one offered public testimony against the ordinance Tuesday night.

“The program tackles one of our largest sources of carbon pollution — our commercial building stock,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our era, and everybody needs to be part of the solution. This is good for the climate, it saves businesses money on their bills, and supports green jobs.”

Also Tuesday, the council unanimously approved an ambitious tax incremental financing district that could help deliver a record $115 million to support an array of initiatives on the fast-changing South Side.

It could mean tens of millions of dollars for South Side housing, streets, parks, bus rapid transit stations, bike and pedestrian improvements, development loans, land purchases, small-business assistance and more. The borders of the district would be the Beltline, Fish Hatchery Road, John Nolen Drive and Wingra Creek.

The district also requires the approval of the TIF Review Board composed of city, Dane County, Madison School District and Madison Area Technical College representatives. A vote is scheduled for March 17.

In addition, the council on Tuesday approved a zoning change to let Downtown developers add extra floors to new buildings — while still abiding by the Capitol height limit — if half the new space is set aside for low-cost housing; a $250,000 grant program to help licensed cab companies buy accessible taxis; and retaining outside counsel for a federal lawsuit for Kia and Hyundai’s role in creating “a public nuisance” by failing to equip their vehicles with anti-theft software.

“I am pleased that the City Council passed a Downtown ‘floor bonus,’” the mayor said. “This will help Madison residents, especially students, find affordable housing Downtown. And it will help developers create more density Downtown to help deal with our supply shortage while staying within existing height limits.”

Energy savingsUnder the energy ordinance, owners of commercial buildings 25,000 square feet or larger will be required to measure and report energy use annually, called “benchmarking,” using the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, a free online tool developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The practice provides information to building owners and managers about how a building’s energy use compares to other similar buildings, how it changes over time and ways to save energy. Buildings that benchmark typically reduce energy use by 8% to 10% over time, advocates say.

Also, owners of commercial buildings 50,000 square feet or larger would be required to do a building tuneup once every four years. Such tuneups check and adjust existing systems that impact energy use, such as HVAC and lighting systems, to make sure they’re operating as expected and aren’t accidentally wasting energy. If needed, adjustments, maintenance or minor repairs are made to help the systems run correctly.

On average, tuneups reduce energy use by 12% and make up for their cost in less than two years, advocates say.

The program would be phased in over several years.

The city recognizes that some building owners and managers are already investing in energy efficiency, said Jessica Price, the city’s sustainability and resilience manager. For flexibility, the ordinance lets building owners choose to conduct a building tuneup or demonstrate that their building is already very energy efficient or that they have recently taken actions that substantially improve efficiencies, she said.

In Madison, commercial buildings account for 30% of carbon emissions, and large structures account for a substantial portion of the total due to their size and complexity. Cutting carbon emissions from buildings is a critical step in achieving the city’s goal of reaching 100% renewable energy and net-zero carbon emissions communitywide by 2050, advocates say.

The program would cover about 680 buildings 25,000 square feet or larger, including about 310 that are 50,000 square feet or larger.

Reducing energy use in buildings covered by the program by 10% to 15% would cut carbon emissions by an estimated 91,257 to 136,886 tons per year, the equivalent of taking 18,000 to 27,000 cars off the road, Price said.

“We need the community to start stepping up,” said Don Ferber of the Four Lakes Group of the Sierra Club.

Repercussions

The ordinance also carries penalties:

Any person who fails to comply with energy benchmarking requirements is subject to a fine of $1,000 for every 90 days of noncompliance.

For tuneups, the owners of buildings 100,000 square feet or larger face a fine of $3,000 for 180 days out of compliance and $10,000 for 365 days out of compliance. For buildings from 50,000 to 99,999 square feet, owners face a fine of $2,000 for 180 days out of compliance and $8,000 for 365 days out of compliance.

Anyone who intentionally falsifies data faces a $3,000 fine for a first violation and $5,000 for each subsequent violation.

Anyone who otherwise fails to comply with requirements, with some exceptions, is subject to a fine of $20 to $100 for each violation, with each day in violation seen as a separate offense.

The city has the legal authority to assess fines for noncompliance, but the code also includes provisions to provide exemptions and deadline extensions in response to extenuating circumstances, Price said.

