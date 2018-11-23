Tasting rooms will now be allowed as a conditional use in the city of Madison under an ordinance adopted by the City Council Tuesday, giving the city more oversight and allowing producers to establish standalone locations.
Tasting rooms are typically associated with breweries, wineries and distilleries and require a license from the state to operate. In Madison, they have been permitted as an accessory to a production place, such as Old Sugar Distillery or One Barrel Brewing.
“They do operate and act kind of like bars,” city zoning administrator Matt Tucker said.
However, tasting rooms do not require a liquor license from Madison’s Alcohol License Review Committee, meaning that the city cannot provide the same oversight that it has for bars and restaurants.
Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, who sponsored the ordinance to amend the city’s zoning code, said she wanted to make sure local laws reflected newer uses like tasting rooms and brewpubs. She said the ordinance revisions are an attempt to balance the conflict between neighbors who want establishments that offer alcohol and those who want to see it curtailed.
“It’s more trying to be mindful of the social costs of alcohol,” Rummel said.
The city’s amendment comes as state lawmakers are also considering changes to state laws governing the alcohol industry.
Though municipalities issue alcohol licenses, the state Department of Revenue issues additional licenses for businesses in the alcohol industry. Some say the state has not enforced the law well, while others say the laws are vague and hard to interpret.
A legislative committee is considering several bills this month that would clarify some aspects of the law for alcohol producers, distributors and retailers.
Under the city’s definition, tasting rooms are places that offer beer, wine or liquor for consumption on the same premises where they were manufactured or at an off-site location associated with the tasting room.
The adopted ordinance allows tasting rooms as a conditional use in all employment districts and in five other zoning areas, meaning that the city would need to sign off on any any new use of tasting rooms before issuing permits. Permitted uses, on the other hand, are allowed outright and do not require additional approval.
Tucker said currently operating tasting rooms will not be affected by the ordinance change.
The ordinance also requires all restaurant-nightclubs obtain a conditional use permit from the city and revises the definition of a brewpub as an establishment that operates a restaurant and offers alcohol from other producers.
Katelyn Ferral contributed to this report.