Madison adds Juneteenth holiday, designates Ho-Chunk Day

City employees already receive a paid holiday on the day after Thanksgiving. Those who would need to work that day are paid overtime and can save the holiday to use at some other point in the year.

Since 2016, the city of Madison has declared the fourth Friday in November as Ho-Chunk Day, and the Ho-Chunk Nation flag was flown over the Madison Municipal Building last November.

The resolution officially changes the name of the holiday and acknowledges the history of the Ho-Chunk people, who were the first residents of Madison and were forcibly removed from the state by the federal government.

