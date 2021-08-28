Madison addiction recovery program reduces six-month recidivism odds

A local program offering treatment instead of jail for people who have overdosed or have been stopped for low-level offenses can reduce the odds of getting arrested again within six months of the incident, data show.
People in the pre-arrest diversion initiative, called the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative, are offered medication-assisted and behavioral drug treatment as an alternative to jail. As long as the participant meets the program requirements, charges are not filed. The program is offered by the Madison Police Department.
“MARI works or at least is doing what it is intended to do,” said Veronica White, a University of Wisconsin-Madison doctoral student and research assistant for the program. “MARI needs more support to make it more effective to help more people stay engaged.”
The first iteration of the program began in 2017 and was funded through August 2020 with a $700,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant. Through the treatment program, eligible candidates avoid being booked into jail and charged if they are arrested for crimes like possessing drugs or drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and theft.
Treatment is designed specifically for the individual. It could include managed detox services, medication-assisted treatment or outpatient treatment. Each participant is assigned a recovery coach, who provides support stemming from lived experience.
Through last August, MPD made 263 referrals. Of those, 100 participants completed the program and 163 either dropped out or never started.
“The intent was to try to keep these charges off of individual background checks, which would then prevent them from accessing housing or jobs or school,” said Sarah Johnson, a community health education specialist at Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Since the first phase of MARI ended, the program’s second version — Madison Area Addiction Recovery Initiative (MAARI) — launched Sept. 1, 2020. Madison and Dane County received a three-year, $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-Based Program in 2019 to expand the existing program.
Studying the first three years of data, operations researchers from UW-Madison’s Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering found that diverting adults who commit a nonviolent, drug use-related crime from criminal prosecution to addiction treatment may reduce six-month recidivism.
Their findings, which were the first in an ongoing study, were published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
White explained that the UW-Madison team, which also included Assistant Professor Gabriel Zayas-Caban, graduate student Sebastian Alvarez Avendano and Professor Laura Albert, analyzed three measures using causal inference.
Using a method called intention-to-treat, the team found that referring people to the program may not be enough to effect change. The second analysis, called per-protocol, determined that completing MARI reduces the chances of reoffending in the six months from referral.
The third calculation, which used a complier average causal effects (CACE) analysis, estimated compliance or how willing someone might be to complete the program. The results here showed that if someone is likely to complete the MARI program, just referring them to it is enough to reduce recidivism.
White helped with the data collection and met regularly with Aleksandra Zgierska, a former UW–Madison faculty member and principal investigator for MARI who is now a professor at the Penn State College of Medicine, and retired MPD captain Joe Balles.
She said it’s the first time that the type of analyses used to study MARI have been used to study the effectiveness of community policing initiatives.
“I hope in many ways this is a model,” White said.
Next up, the researchers will look at MARI’s effect on recidivism at 12 months. Zayas-Caban said in a press release that analysis has been slow to follow a growth in diversion programs.
“These kind of community policing initiatives are popping up everywhere,” Zayas-Caban said. “This is, I think, pretty close to being one of the first studies to really systematically collect this data and analyze it in an academic environment.”
Johnson said the research results are “great validation,” though she wasn’t surprised because of all the stories she has heard of how MARI has affected program participants.
“This opportunity really was not only saving lives, but it was changing lives,” Johnson said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.