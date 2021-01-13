Madison activists shift to local politics

Obuseh, also a UW-Madison junior, is the founder and executive director of Impact Demand. The youth-led group organized many peaceful protests and rallies downtown this summer. Through that work, Obuseh said she was exposed to creative and innovative ideas that she wants to bring to the council.

“I was an activist and organizer before all this, and I still am,” Obuseh said. “I felt like there wasn't an urgency on the council. People are forgetting there's people behind the policies.”

District 2 candidate Benji Ramirez Gomez began calling in to testify at virtual City Council meetings following their involvement in the protests this summer. Ramirez Gomez called the experience “rewarding and despairing.”

“I watched my community night after night show up to these meetings and pour their heart out only to have what would have seemed the popular decision to have not been made,” Ramirez Gomez said. “That was a point of, if these elected officials are not actively representing my community’s needs, then I need to step up and actually run to make some of these decisions.”