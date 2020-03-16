Madison acting to slow spread of COVID-19 virus

The mayor called upon all landlords to put a moratorium on evictions and non-renewals for anyone impacted by COVID-19.

"We are working with our county, state and federal partners to coordinate efforts as well as identify additional resources available to us to limit the harmful impacts this has on our community," she said.

Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Shiva Bidar issued a statement Sunday saying the council on Tuesday will consider an ordinance that provides for the cancellation of all city board, committee and commission meetings in the event of an officially declared emergency or if the public health director determines it's necessary to limit public gatherings for the prevention or suppression of disease.

If the ordinance passes, all committee meetings other than those designated will be officially canceled, the joint statement says.

The council will meet in person on Tuesday, and keep meeting as scheduled with the only question about future meetings being whether they will be in person or remotely. The council's meeting Tuesday will be limited to 50 people, but an overflow room is being prepared.