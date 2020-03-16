Madison acting to slow spread of COVID-19 virus

The Madison City Council will meet Tuesday evening as scheduled, but Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and officials are moving to temporarily cancel nearly all other city meetings and to establish teleconferencing options.
The city is continuing almost other operations, such as Metro Transit and garbage pick up. But the city on Monday announced the closure of four library branches, and Warner Park, except the NewBridge senior lunch program. The Madison Water Utility closed its offices to the public beginning Monday until further notice. Olbrich Botanical gardens will close at 4 p.m. Monday.
The Public Library closed the following four branches for service on Monday due to staffing shortages: Alicia Ashman, 733 N. High Point Road, Meadowridge, 5726 Raymond Road; Monroe Street, 1705 Monroe St.; and Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road.
In addition, all meetings, programs and events happening at all libraries are cancelled indefinitely, and the Dream Bus has suspended service through April 5.
"My priorities are clear: slow the spread of the virus, protect the capacity of the city's health care system, protect our most vulnerable populations and continue to deliver essential public services," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement on Monday.
The city is continuing to encourage early voting or voting by absentee ballot to avoid congestion at the polls on election day, April 7, and working with the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce to support local businesses and workers, and with partners who care for the homeless, Rhodes-Conway said.
The mayor called upon all landlords to put a moratorium on evictions and non-renewals for anyone impacted by COVID-19.
"We are working with our county, state and federal partners to coordinate efforts as well as identify additional resources available to us to limit the harmful impacts this has on our community," she said.
Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Shiva Bidar issued a statement Sunday saying the council on Tuesday will consider an ordinance that provides for the cancellation of all city board, committee and commission meetings in the event of an officially declared emergency or if the public health director determines it's necessary to limit public gatherings for the prevention or suppression of disease.
If the ordinance passes, all committee meetings other than those designated will be officially canceled, the joint statement says.
The council will meet in person on Tuesday, and keep meeting as scheduled with the only question about future meetings being whether they will be in person or remotely. The council's meeting Tuesday will be limited to 50 people, but an overflow room is being prepared.
"We will at all times comply with open meetings law and provide opportunity for public comment and viewing of our meetings," the join statement says. It's possible that some items may be acted upon by the council without recommendations from boards, committees and commissions, while other items may be delayed, it says.
The language gives the mayor and council president authority to reinstate any meetings deemed necessary to provide essential functions and to support city operations.
As of Sunday, at a minimum, the following committees will continue to meet: City Council Executive, Finance, and Alcohol License Review committees; the Plan and Police and Fire commissions; and the Board of Public Works. The Downtown Coordinating Committee is expected to meet on Thursday and the Transportation Policy Planning Board is still expected to meet on March 30.
The mayor and council president have asked staff to identify critical items that need actions by committees so they can be prioritized, the joint statement says. All public posting and notification requirements remain the same, and postings will indicate how the public can participate remotely.
To the extent possible, the city will delay public information or neighborhood meetings. "Please keep in mind that as this situation develops, there will be an increasing need to hold all meetings remotely," the statement says.
The mayor's statement on Monday also provided brief updates on other COVID-19 matters:
- All city departments have prepared continuity of operations plans and the city has an active Emergency Operations Center managing a city-wide response. The city is preparing as many staff as possible to work from home.
- Requests for an absentee ballots can be made to the City Clerk's office until Wednesday, and early voting is available until April 3.
- Public Health Madison & Dane County issued an order Sunday to stop gatherings of 50 people or more in the county.
- City staff are working to minimize disruptions caused by school closures.
- Those who receive invitations to fill out the census should do so.
The Water Utility closed its offices to the public to help protect the critical employees who operate and maintain the city’s water system, a statement says.
The utility's administrative office, 119 E. Olin Ave., and operations center, 110 S. Paterson St., have outside drop boxes where customers can leave municipal service bill payments. In-person payments will not be accepted for the time-being.
This virus is not known to be a waterborne pathogen, and people can continue to use tap water as they normally would–for drinking, hand washing, and cooking. The utility says its emergency planning helps ensure it always has enough trained staff to keep the water running, even in times of widespread illness. It never disconnects people because of unpaid bills.