Madison absentee voting surpassing record-breaking 2019 spring primary

Madison has already issued more absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary election than last spring's primary, which saw record-breaking numbers.

So far, the City Clerk’s Office has issued 7,562 absentee ballots. This includes 3,250 people who voted absentee in person and 5,165 absentee ballots that have been returned to be counted.

“We’re not even at the end of the week,” City Clerk Maribeth-Witzel Behl said Thursday, noting that absentee voting ends Sunday.

Last February, the clerk’s office issued 7,438 absentee ballots, a record number for a non-presidential February primary. Last year’s primary election featured candidates in a hotly contested mayoral election, which typically drives turnout.

“We definitely need more envelopes for the April election,” Witzel-Behl said. “It’s a pleasant surprise that people are voting.”

The primary election Tuesday will narrow contested races for the Madison School Board and state Supreme Court ahead of the April 7 general election. For voters who still wish to submit absentee ballots, Witzel-Behl said they should consider that there is no mail delivery on Monday because of President’s Day.