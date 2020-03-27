Mad City Sales dealer license suspended 45 days

The state Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles said that on Thursday it suspended the motor vehicle dealer license of Mad City Sales Inc., 920 Ann St. in Madison.

The DMV Dealer and Agent Section said in a statement that the suspension ends May 9.

According to DOT, Mad City Sales Inc. has agreed that it will refrain from violating the law in the following practices:

Obtaining replacement driver’s licenses and titles for customers.

Recording a down payment that it did not collect from the customer.

Signing documents on behalf of customers without a properly executed Power of Attorney.

Using a Power of Attorney, WisDOT form MV2690, to sign documents on behalf of customers when the vehicle title is not held by a lienholder

Accepting vehicles for trade from anyone other than the titled owner.

Failing to obtain a customer’s signature on a retail installment contract.

Failing to provide the customer with an exact copy of a retail installment contract.

The DMV Dealer and Agent Section has a new online process to file a complaint against dealers for unresolved disputes.

