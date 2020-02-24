Republican Sen. Luther Olsen won't seek re-election this year, joining a growing list of Wisconsin lawmakers announcing plans to step down ahead of November's general election.
Olsen, R-Ripon, who turns 69 this week, said it's time to retire after serving in the state Legislature since 1995.
"It has been an honor to serve in the state Legislature, but there comes a time in life when it’s time to move on," Olsen said.
Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, has announced a bid for the seat.
Olsen was first elected to the state Assembly in 1994, and was elected to the state Senate in 2004. Amid the controversy over Act 10, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's 2011 law that reduced the power of public sector labor unions, Olsen became the target of an active recall election, but defeated his Democratic challenger. While Olsen is widely known as a moderate Republican, those on the left have criticized him for consistently voting for getting behind Republican policies that have hurt the state.
During his time in the Wisconsin Capitol, Olsen prioritized the issue of education, serving as the chair of the education committees in both the Senate and Assembly. He also prioritized issues of local government, small business and children.
"None of us are perfect," Olsen said. "You work as hard as you can, and try to be a statesman, and that's what I think I've done."
He said he's most proud of his effort passing the state's graduated driver's license law, which changed the way teen drivers get their licenses. He said the law helped reduce driving deaths and serious accidents in the state.
Olsen, a member of the Legislature's budget committee, also highlighted his push for more education funding, especially for mental health and special education, in various state budgets.
"There's never enough money," Olsen said, adding that future Legislature's should focus on providing more money to schools to address teacher shortages, health care costs, and the state's achievement gap between white and minority students.