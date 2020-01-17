Luna's Groceries to work with Truman Olson site developer for South Park Street project

If Rule Enterprises had not secured a grocer by Jan. 16, the city would have moved forward with Madison-based Gorman’s proposal.

"Mariam and Joe defied expectations in making Luna's such a big success in Allied Drive," Evers said. "While there's no doubt this will be a much bigger challenge, I have complete confidence in their abilities to succeed here as well."

South Madison Unite, a grassroots group that formed out of concern for a potential grocery gap on the south side, previously expressed worries that Rule Enterprises would not secure a grocery by the deadline. Lisie Kitchel, a neighbor and member of South Madison Unite, said they will work with Rule because they want the project to succeed.

"That’s the grocery he’s chosen, so that’s who we’re going to be working with," Kitchel said. "We want the grocery to succeed."

Kitchel expressed concern that Luna's Groceries will need to scale up but was encouraged at how the Maldonados listened to the community in Allied Drive.

"It sounds like they were very responsive at Allied Drive, and I presume they will be responsive to the community," Kitchel said.