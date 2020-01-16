Luna's Groceries selected to anchor Rule development on South Park Street

SSM Health had been moving to acquire a 2.3-acre site that holds the Pick 'n Save with the intent of demolishing the store and building a five-story, 175,000-square-foot clinic on that property. When that building was completed, the existing clinic was to be demolished and a new grocery store would have been built nearby as part of another redevelopment.

In late May, after hearing concerns from neighborhood residents and community leaders about the time gap between the demolition of the existing grocery and the construction of a new one, SSM opted to build its new clinic just north of its existing facility at 1313 Fish Hatchery Road.

The decision gave the city and neighborhood more time and flexibility to redevelop the Pick 'n Save site and an adjacent, 3.5-acre, city-owned lot in a way that doesn't disrupt access to food, SSM had said.

Meanwhile, the city issued a new request for proposals focused on delivering a full-service grocery store and open to other uses such as housing on the Truman Olson site. Four entities -- Rule Enterprises; Baehr Inc., Valeo and McShane Construction; Gorman & Co.; and Welton Enterprises -- responded with proposals. On Dec. 3, the City Council directed staff to negotiate with Rule.