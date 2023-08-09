The grocery scene on the South Side is poised for major change, the latest shift being a bid by Luna’s Groceries to replace Yue Wah Oriental Foods with a new grocery and restaurant at the Village on Park mall.

Luna’s wants to expand from its original small store in the Allied Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood on the Southwest Side to the 6,497-square-foot space at the Village on Park that will be vacant due to the retirement on Aug. 31 of Kien Ma, who has operated Yue Wah for 40 years.

The city’s Community Development Authority, which owns the mall, will consider a lease with Luna’s at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“Luna’s has a track record of providing the Allied Dunn’s Marsh with quality fresh food, and they have been looking to expand to South Madison with a similar mission,” city planning, community and economic development director Matt Wachter said.

“With the growth in South Madison, including the increased activity at Centro Hispano, Madison College, the Urban League (Black Business) Hub and more, it was clear that there was a need to continue offering grocery as well as an opportunity to serve prepared food,” he said.

Mariam Maldonado and her husband Joe, the owners of Luna’s Groceries, are traveling and could not be reached for comment Tuesday, an employee said.

Meanwhile, Maurer’s Urban Market is preparing to open a new, 24,000-square-foot grocery store by the end of 2023 or early 2024 in a six-story, mixed-use building under construction at the corner of South Park and Cedar streets. The grocery store will be the anchor commercial tenant in the $42 million Truman Olson redevelopment on 3.5 acres of what had been long-vacant land at 815 Cedar St., formerly 1402 S. Park St.

The South Side is very diverse and it’s exciting to get to know the residents, owner Kristie Maurer said. “We have had one recent neighborhood get-together, and I’m excited to learn more from and about them,” she said. “My job is to create a year-round community grocery store that all people can shop.”

The city has been working to replace a soon-to-close Pick ’n Save grocery at 1312 S. Park St. since 2015, officials said.

The Pick ’n Save is open and will remain so until the new grocery opens, said Emilie Williamson, Pick ’n Save’s division corporate affairs manager. “We are committed to the Madison community and have no intention of leaving the Park Street neighborhood without a grocery store,” she said.

A good fit

Luna’s has been interested in space at the Village on Park for some time, city officials said.

“Luna’s expressed an interest in the space over a year ago when the current Yue Wah grocery store owners decided to retire,” Wachter said. “With the Yue Wah lease ending and the store closing, Luna’s put forward a proposal to the CDA to lease the space, which led to the resolution before the CDA this Thursday.”

Under the lease, Luna’s can use the premises as a grocery store and restaurant offering dine-in and carryout of premade meals and foods. It’s expected that Luna’s will seek a license for sale of alcohol for off-site consumption. An initial 10-year lease would start with no rental payments for initial months and then require escalating payments.

The grocery seems a good fit for the site, city officials said.

There is a sizable demand for prepared food to serve the existing tenants at the property, and the demand will increase when the Urban League of Greater Madison’s 80,000-square-foot Black Business Hub building is occupied, city real estate specialist Kristine Koval said.

Ruben Anthony, president of the Urban League, said he hoped another grocery would replace Yue Wah after it closed and that Luna’s should do well. “They have product for everybody,” he said.

A liquor license shouldn’t be an issue, officials said.

“This issue came up with Luna’s initial approval in the Allied neighborhood as well,” city business development specialist George Reistad said. “Almost all full-line grocery stores offer alcohol options for their customers, and Luna’s is no different.”

At the Allied-Dunn’s Marsh store, the actual sales of alcohol were lower than initial projections from the owner, and the vast majority of alcohol sales are beer and wine accompanying a grocery purchase, not stand-alone purchases, Reistad said.

Bigger grocery space

For a time, the city had hoped that Luna’s would open a second, much bigger, full-service store in the six-story Truman-Olson redevelopment, called Fourteen02 Park.

In August 2021, the City Council agreed to spend $4.7 million for the 24,000-square-foot grocery in the redevelopment to eventually replace the aging Pick ’n Save next door. The city’s purchase was aimed at aiding Luna’s effort and allowing the larger redevelopment by Rule Enterprises, of Milwaukee, and nonprofit Movin’ Out, of Madison, to move forward on their timeline, avoid a potential gap in grocery options, and ensure the construction of 150 units of low-cost housing and parking.

But in October 2021, the city and Luna’s agreed the site is not a good fit for the grocer, and Luna’s stepped away from the project while the city sought to find a new operator to take over the space. In September 2022, the city identified Maurer’s Urban Market as the grocer for that project.

“I’m excited to be part of this community and for everyone to get to experience a new food opportunity,” Maurer said.

State Journal reporter Gayle Worland contributed to this report.

Photos: CrossFit Games in Madison