Low turnout expected in Wisconsin primary next week

Turnout is expected to be low next week in Wisconsin’s spring primary election, where there’s one low-profile state race on the ballot in addition to more than 100 local races.

Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, said Monday that based on returns of absentee ballots so far and the small number of people who have chosen to vote in-person early, she expects turnout to be on par with past spring primaries.

“I expect this will be a very low-turnout election,” Wolfe said.

In 2017, the last time there was a race for state superintendent of public instruction, turnout was just 8.3% of the voting-age population in the primary, about 374,000 people. In 2018, when there was a primary for a state Supreme Court seat, turnout hit 12%, or nearly 542,000 people.

Voters in the Feb. 16 election will narrow from seven to two the number of candidates running for state superintendent of schools. There are also primaries in a pair of special elections for open seats in the state Assembly and Senate. Additionally, there are 101 primaries across the state for county, school district, city, village and town officials, the elections commission said.

Winners in the primaries for all those races will advance to the April 6 general election.