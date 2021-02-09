Low turnout expected in Feb. 16 statewide Wisconsin primary

Historically, Wisconsin has been a state where a majority of voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day and about 6% use absentee ballots. The pandemic affected voting behavior last year with the state seeing 60% of people vote absentee by mail in the April election.

Witzel-Behl said COVID-19 is affecting the number of absentee requests the city is receiving, but there are still over 20,000 outstanding absentee ballots.

“Whether voters will return those absentees ballots to be counted is yet to be seen,” she said in an email.

Elections officials recommend voters return absentee ballots as soon as possible. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If voters are dropping them off with less than a week to go before the election, Wolfe recommends taking them to an absentee ballot drop box or to the polls.

Ballot drop boxes are available in Madison at the city’s fire stations and the shelter at Elver Park.

