Parts of the isthmus in downtown Madison flooded Thursday night as a storm causing flash flood warnings rolled through the area.
Near-east-side intersections including East Mifflin and Blount, East Mifflin and Livingston, East Johnson and Third, and East Johnson and Fourth remain at increased risk for urban flash flooding during heavy storms like that of Thursday night. These areas are low in elevation compared to lake levels and are also enclosed depressions, meaning there is no way for water to drain except through the pipe system.
“The extended forecast looks good — so we don’t believe there is any reason to be concerned beyond what we’re seeing right now,” according to the Engineering Division’s weekly flooding report.
But Engineering Division public information officer Hannah Mohelnitzky added that residents in these areas should move their cars off of the street if an intense rain like Thursday's happens again.
Dane County was under a flash flood warning until 12:30 a.m. Friday. The storm, which brought 0.72 inches of rainfall to Madison, followed thunderstorms earlier this week.
Typically 1 inch of rain in the Yahara Watershed results in a 3-inch rise in the elevation of Lake Monona.
“We will continue to watch closely the lake levels,” the flooding update said.
Because of the rainfall Thursday night, city crews responded to calls of water across the road in the area of East Mifflin and East Johnson streets — a “problem area at times,” Mohelnitzky said.
Mohelnitzky said crews checked on storm structures, like inlet and outlet pond structures, and posted "High Water" signs.
“Given that the street is only about 1.5 feet above the lake that it is draining, combined with the fact that it is an enclosed depression — flooding during an intense urban storm such as last night is not unusual,” Mohelnitzky said Friday.
In this area, the street elevations are approximately 848.5 feet above sea level. Lake Monona is at 847.03 feet as of Friday morning, up from last week's measurement of 846.46 feet.
As Lake Monona reaches — and now surpasses — 847 feet, the more “ineffective” the city’s drainage system in these low areas is at addressing high intensity summer storms, according to the city flooding report.