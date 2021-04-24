Low-income residents help shape what could be one of the coolest places to live in Madison

"It's all about family," Okwali said.

More than affordable housing

Residents voiced concerns about air conditioning, accessibility, parking, pest control and wet basements, a desire for better maintenance, programming for seniors and cross-cultural communication. They were consulted on floor plans, the layout of the outdoor areas, sidewalks, parking and community spaces.

Before the foundation board adopted a plan, it promised residents no subsidized household would see a rent increase and that no one would be asked to leave, including during construction, as a result of the project. With the new Bayview, 120 of 130 units will be subsidized and 10 will be market rate.

"The uniqueness, diversity, and history of the Bayview project gave us all an opportunity to think much more expansively, well beyond the bricks and mortar of new apartments and community center," said Scott Kwiecinski, Horizon's development manager. "Careful listening and creative thinking helped everyone involved create a plan that respects how residents and neighbors inhabit, use and experience the site."

One of the goals, London said, is to prevent gentrification of the area.