Looking back at 2019, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says Madison is 'shifting direction'

Rhodes-Conway also asked the Pentagon to reconsider Madison and expressed worries about pollution, noise and the disproportionate effect on residents near Truax in a Nov. 1 letter. An environmental study from the Air Force and an analysis from city of Madison staff found that the increased noise from fighter jets would disproportionately affect poor and minority residents.

The Air Force is expected to announce a final decision in March, which will come 30 days after a final environmental impact study is released.

Rhodes-Conway said she grew up as an activist and appreciates how much Madison residents care about a variety of issues.

“I would so much rather be in an engaged community than to live in a place where folks just go home and shut their doors and watch TV and don't engage,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Rhodes-Conway said she wants the Madison community to be more tactical in its activism efforts. She views educating residents on how to effectively engage with local government as a responsibility of city leaders.

“I've always felt like it's really important to have folks who are pushing on the inside, but also who are pushing on the outside,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Sometimes I could wish that it was a little more focused on the things that that we can work on."

