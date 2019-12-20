Longtime Vilas Zoo partner to transfer remaining funds, change name

A group that for more than 100 years raised money for Dane County's free zoo announced Friday that it will transfer its remaining funds to the Madison Community Foundation and adopt a new name.
The announcement comes nearly nine months after the county and the Henry Vilas Zoological Society ended their formal relationship -- under which the society ran concessions and fundraising at the zoo -- after the two sides weren't able to bridge disagreements over who zoo staff should report to and the appropriate size of the society's endowment, among other issues.
Last month, county officials also raised questions about the society's past fundraising practices, sparking an ongoing investigation into possible financial crimes by the sheriff's office and a legal review for breach of contract by the county's attorney.
The Zoological Society has denied any wrongdoing.
The society said in a statement that it will be transferring "virtually all of its remaining funds" -- about $8 million -- to the Madison Community Foundation, or MCF, which administers various endowment funds and dispenses grants to nonprofits.
The money will go into three funds, the society said: a permanent endowment with more than $1 million, a fund of nearly $600,000 that can be used for any zoo-related purpose, and a fund with more than $6.5 million that will be used to support "educational initiatives, conservation programs, animal welfare expenses and capital projects at the zoo."
In his own statement, county executive Joe Parisi said "we are pleased to reach an agreement that assures dollars raised at the zoo in recent years will go directly to future capital projects and its missions of conservation and species survival."
His office also pointed specifically to the "$593,000 direct payment to the zoo for dollars the Zoological Society raised in donation collectors on Zoo grounds."
While Parisi's office declined to make any further comment, the "direct payment" language appears to refer to the dispute between the county and the society over money raised through zoo "greeter boxes," which were installed at the zoo by the society two years after it inked a contract with the county that obligated it to provide the county a cut of on-site donations.
The county believed those greeter box funds should have been included in the county's cut of donations. The society disagreed. Either way, it's far from clear that even if the society had included greeter box money in calculations of what it had to pay the county that that would have increased the amount the county received.
Tom Hanson, chairman of the Zoological Society's board of directors, said that as part of the agreement outlining the transfer of almost all the society's remaining money to the MCF, the society was able to use some of its money to cover administrative costs associated with the group's winding down. The use of that money had also been a point of contention with the county.
In its statement, the Zoological Society alludes to the dust-up with the county over fundraising, saying "questions were raised with respect to how cash donations at the zoo were handled and reported.
"In the last month," the statement says, "personnel from the Dane County Sheriff’s office were called in to conduct a thorough review, interviewing representatives of both the county and the society as part of that process. The society provided its full cooperation and looks forward to the outcome."
It said the review "had no bearing" on the society's announcement Friday.
Sheriff Dave Mahoney said Friday afternoon that he could not estimate when the investigation of the society would be complete, or whether it would result in any recommended charges.
"We would expect that they would not find any criminal wrongdoing," Hanson said, before adding that he didn't want to "speculate" on the outcome of the investigation.
Parisi's chief of staff, Josh Wescott, said last month that the county's attorney was initiating a review of the Zoological Society for the "potential of a breach of contract." The county's corporation counsel, Marcia MacKenzie, said Friday that review is no longer active.
The society also announced that with the transfer of fundraising activities to the county, it will be changing it's name to the Greater Madison Conservation Society.
Hanson said the new group is "just starting to work on" what its new mission will be, but said the hope is that some other organization in town will be interested in tapping the fundraising and other skills the group honed while working with the zoo.
