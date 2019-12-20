Longtime Vilas Zoo partner to transfer remaining funds, change name

In his own statement, county executive Joe Parisi said "we are pleased to reach an agreement that assures dollars raised at the zoo in recent years will go directly to future capital projects and its missions of conservation and species survival."

His office also pointed specifically to the "$593,000 direct payment to the zoo for dollars the Zoological Society raised in donation collectors on Zoo grounds."

While Parisi's office declined to make any further comment, the "direct payment" language appears to refer to the dispute between the county and the society over money raised through zoo "greeter boxes," which were installed at the zoo by the society two years after it inked a contract with the county that obligated it to provide the county a cut of on-site donations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The county believed those greeter box funds should have been included in the county's cut of donations. The society disagreed. Either way, it's far from clear that even if the society had included greeter box money in calculations of what it had to pay the county that that would have increased the amount the county received.