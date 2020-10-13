Longtime Dane County Sup. Paul Rusk found dead; had played key role in criminal justice reform

Longtime friend Margo Redmond, who found Rusk’s body Sunday evening after becoming concerned when he didn’t show up for an appointment, said some of the acrimony surrounding the jail project was difficult for him.

“Paul is a very kind, sensitive man who when people yelled obscenities at him ... it didn’t just roll off his back,” she said. She said that of late, he seemed “preoccupied and depressed about the jail situation.”

The $148 million plan to update and consolidate the jail on its current location in Downtown Madison was delayed last month after projected costs came in several million dollars over budget. An effort by some on the County Board to halt the project, however, stalled last month.

Godfrey said the jail controversy “was such a frustration for him.”

Redmond said that Rusk, who was single, did not have children or relatives in the area. “He was a solitary guy who I think dedicated his whole life to community benefit,” she said.

Rusk grew up in Daly City, California, and spent his adult life in Madison, according to the County Board, and had also worked for former U.S. Rep. Robert Kastenmeier and former state Sen. Calvin Potter.