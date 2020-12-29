Longest-serving legislator in U.S. history Fred Risser to leave Wisconsin Senate on Monday

Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, will depart from state politics next week — capping off the longest tenure of any state or national legislator in the nation's history.
Risser, 93, will leave the state Senate on Monday, after 64 years in the Wisconsin Legislature. In addition to more than six decades in office, Risser is also the last World War II veteran to serve in the state or nation's legislatures.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Risser said he was honored to represent the Madison area in the state Legislature.
“I’ve always enjoyed representing people,” Risser told the Wisconsin State Journal when he announced his retirement in March. “I always knew from the time that I was born that I would be involved in some type of political service. I was honored that the people of this district allowed me to serve that long.”
Elected to the state Assembly in 1956, Risser moved to the Senate in 1962. He has served in several leadership roles including eight years as Senate Minority Leader and a quarter century as Senate President. he has worked with 13 governors and said he has never missed a legislative roll call.
Risser also comes from a family of lawmakers. His father, Fred E. Risser, was the last Progressive member of the Senate. His grandfather, Ernest N. Warner, was a Progressive Republican in the Assembly and his great-grandfather, Colonel Clement E. Warner, served in both the Senate and Assembly.
Risser said he considers his work on drafting the Capitol Master Plan as one of his biggest accomplishments. That plan led to more than a decade of Capitol restorations.
Risser said in March that it was time to retire.
“The truth is, it was a difficult decision for me,” Risser said. “I came to the conclusion, after thinking of all the changes and options, that it was time. I don’t know what else to say other than that.”
Former state Rep. Kelda Roys beat out six other Democrats vying for the Risser's 26th Senate District seat in August's primary. She ran unopposed in the November election.