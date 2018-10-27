Long-time Tenant Resource Center Executive Director Brenda Konkel has been fired from her position effective immediately, she said Saturday.
Konkel, a former Madison City Council member who announced earlier this year that she is running for mayor, has been with the center since 1991 and has been its executive director since 1995.
The Tenant Resource Center has been operating in the city since 1980, answering legal questions for tenants and landlords — particularly relating to repairs, evictions, security deposits and breaking a lease — and also providing services to people who are homeless and those facing homelessness.
"The board decided they wanted to 'go in another direction,'" Konkel said in a Facebook post.
Konkel declined to comment further.
Pearl Foster, president of the Tenant Resource Center board, said in a statement: "The Board is committed to the long-term success of the Tenant Resource Center and the community members we serve. We are also committed to following all policies and procedures laid out in our organization's bylaws, as all employees and Board members are expected to. We will not discuss internal personnel matters at this time and will have no further comment for the time being."
The board made the decision Friday, Foster said.
Konkel said she is concerned about what may happen to the center. Since her removal was effective immediately, no transition time was included.
In her Facebook post, Konkel said she is proud of the work she's done for the past 27 years "both in and outside the organization, fighting passionately for tenants (and even landlords sometimes) and individuals currently without a home."
She said she plans to help the Social Justice Center and Occupy Madison.
On the City Council, Konkel represented the 2nd District on the Near East Side from 2001 to 2009. She also helped to develop the Tiny House Village, co-founded Occupy Madison Inc. and has long advocated for the homeless and affordable housing through various organizations.
Konkel blogs about local government at Forward Lookout, and she said she hopes she'll be blogging more now that she is not working at the center.
She announced this summer that she would run for mayor. Seven others have also announced they would run or filed the initial paperwork.
Mayor Paul Soglin had announced in the summer that he would not seek re-election but has since changed his mind and is seeking a third consecutive term. Soglin also served as mayor for 14 years in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Other who have filed preliminary paperwork to run for mayor in the spring election are: Ald. Maurice Cheeks; former Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway, who works for the UW-Madison think tank Center on Wisconsin Strategy; Raj Shukla, executive director of the conservation organization River Alliance of Wisconsin; Toriana Pettaway, the city's racial equity coordinator; Madison firefighter and former School Board member Michael Flores; and comedian Nick Hart.