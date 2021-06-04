Long road ahead for addressing PFAS contamination at Dane County airport

“That’s a huge milestone in the CERCLA process,” Statz said.

Next up: a feasibility study that will develop and evaluate possible remedies. This could take another four years, according to the guard.

While the remedial investigation will address former fire training areas on Darwin Road and Pearson Street, the DNR approved interim actions to reduce the movement of PFAS compounds from the airport via Starkweather Creek.

These actions include studying samples of Starkweather Creek to better understand the distribution and concentration of PFAS in the creek in areas within and just downstream of the airport boundary. Also, Dane County is working to improve storm water pipes that may be leaking or broken.

“The goal is to grout and basically tighten where contamination at highest levels is coming in, so we can prevent groundwater from infiltrating the system,” Tutwiler said, noting a goal of completing the work in the fall.

Dane County is also looking into technology that could potentially remove PFAS substances by capturing and containing them and working on reducing the discharge of PFAS coming from the storm water system into Starkweather Creek.