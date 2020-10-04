Long miles, empty homes and private gates test census workers in Wisconsin Northwoods

Later that day, he visited a home on Lynx Lake, but a hill down to the property gave Curle concerns so he got out and walked. There were two neighboring homes, but no one around.

“The stairs had brush in front of it so I walked around to the front of the house on the lake side and it had the census packet from June hanging on the door,” said Curle. “I look for tire tracks to see if anybody has been there recently. And if you’re walking, I always keep an eye out for bear poop. If you find it you’ve got to turn around and leave.”

Working in retirement

Curle, who wears a Wrigley Field baseball cap, had a career in commercial lending in Elgin, Illinois, before building a home here in 2003. He has lived in northern Wisconsin full time since 2013.

Klein, who was one of the first employees at New Glarus Brewing Co. back in the 1990s and later spent 10 years in maintenance with the Verona School District, bought property here with his wife, Sue, in 2011 and began living full-time in the Northwoods in 2013. He makes muskie baits in his spare time and grows his own mushrooms, and he and Sue, a retired art teacher, recently began raising a flock of six chickens, protected by an electric fence to keep prowling critters at bay.