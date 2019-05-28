The city of Lodi will be allowed to bill water customers for a $1.8 million project that was built without authorization, resulting in a reprimand and referral to the state attorney general.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted last week to allow cost recovery for the booster station, which was completed in August to increase water pressure for a new primary school and residential development on the city’s west side.
The project, which commissioners agreed was needed, will result in a 34% rate increase for the Lodi Municipal Light and Water Utility’s 1,329 customers.
Commissioner Ellen Nowak objected to the cost recovery, saying the utility “deliberately chose not to follow policies” in place to protect ratepayers.
Noting a growing number of similar cases, Nowak suggested the PSC should send the city’s residents a “wake-up call” to hold elected officials accountable.
“It’s just mind-boggling,” she said. “If we don’t have a consequence, we might as well not have a rule.”
The other two commissioners agreed that the violation was deliberate but lamented that the citizens of Lodi would end up paying the bill one way or another.
“If we disallow the project costs, the city is going to increase the tax levy,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq.
In September 2017, the city promised the Lodi School District it would add a booster station to meet the demands of a new elementary school, scheduled to open the following year.
The city began construction in April 2018 despite a consultant’s warning that PSC approval was required. Under state law, utility construction projects with a price tag of more than $299,000 require prior approval from the commission.
The PSC learned that the station had been built in August when the city asked the Department of Natural Resources for permission to put it into operation.
The commission reprimanded the city in December and referred the case to the state Attorney General’s Office for investigation. The Department of Justice did not respond to inquiries regarding the status of that case.
Lodi Mayor Jim Ness did not respond to messages seeking comment. In January, the utility submitted a compliance plan that calls for a review of the rules, project checklists, building in more time to construction schedules, and regular contact with PSC staff.
Since 2017, the PSC has opened 18 investigations into unauthorized construction. In most cases, the commission allowed cost recovery.
Last year, in authorizing a 30.5% rate hike, the commission rejected some $5.6 million in unauthorized construction and cost overruns by the city of Madison, citing “a pattern of failing to comply.”