Local Voices Network contributes public input to Madison’s police chief search

“This is, I think, for me, one of the ways in which I was most hopeful about LVN being able to bring underheard voices into the political process,” Butler said.

The Local Voices Network kicked off in Madison in 2019 and is conducted in partnership between the Cambridge, Massachusetts MIT Media Lab and Cortico, a nonprofit organization that works to foster constructive public conversation in the community and media. Locally, University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Kathy Cramer, author of "The Politics of Resentment," is a partner in the effort

Conversations have been led by volunteer facilitators, recorded on a “digital hearth,” then transcribed and posted on the LVN.org website. However, these dialogues are now occurring virtually because of the pandemic.

LVN is currently working with the United Way of Dane County and the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness on community listening projects.

