Local Voices Network contributes public input to Madison’s police chief search

A community listening project attuned to Madison residents most directly affected by law enforcement highlighted emerging themes surrounding policing issues that will inform the Police and Fire Commission’s search for the city's next chief of police.
The Local Voices Network, a national effort to bring underrepresented community voices into the public sphere, created a report featuring 48 unique individuals from 31 conversations that highlight key concerns from community members about police in their community and appeals to the local police chief hiring body.
“My hope for the report is just that the commissioners listened to the voices of the people who participated in these conversations and that that will be used to inform some of the interview questions,” said Colleen Butler of the Local Voices Network.
The project hosted seven public conversations specifically focused on the PFC’s search for a police chief and dozens of others were analyzed to create the final report. The PFC is holding a first round of chief candidate interviews Tuesday, though only names of final candidates will be released.
Jenna Rousseau, legal counsel to the Police and Fire Commission, said the community's input has informed the position announcement, applicant reviews and interview questions.
“From the beginning of this process, the PFC has been committed to a robust community input process," Rousseau said. "The PFC implemented various methods for community members to provide input, including methods which would allow those who have the greatest challenges to providing feedback in the technological driven environment with options to submit feedback."
Community members participating in the conversations discussed their experiences with police misusing power and their lack of trust in and fear of law enforcement. Some participants described positive relationships with officers they know, however, they will avoid calling law enforcement because they feel they can’t risk trusting an officer they don’t know.
Others described the fear of being pulled over by an officer while driving, the consequences stemming from political activism or their neighbors calling the police on them.
Additional themes encompassed the relationship between local police and youth and questions over the role police should play in the community. For example, some participants advocated for police officers not to respond to overdose or mental health calls.
Participants didn’t ask for more policing or a heavier police presence in their communities. They also said that if police are present, officers should be from that community. Others highlighted how important it is for the next chief to understand and engage people from the Latino and African American communities.
This is the first time LVN has been involved in a public input process in this capacity where the organization created a report for a local political entity. Butler said it is meaningful when the public knows how their feedback and personal reflections are used to inform a decision affecting their community.
“This is, I think, for me, one of the ways in which I was most hopeful about LVN being able to bring underheard voices into the political process,” Butler said.
The Local Voices Network kicked off in Madison in 2019 and is conducted in partnership between the Cambridge, Massachusetts MIT Media Lab and Cortico, a nonprofit organization that works to foster constructive public conversation in the community and media. Locally, University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Kathy Cramer, author of "The Politics of Resentment," is a partner in the effort
Conversations have been led by volunteer facilitators, recorded on a “digital hearth,” then transcribed and posted on the LVN.org website. However, these dialogues are now occurring virtually because of the pandemic.
LVN is currently working with the United Way of Dane County and the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness on community listening projects.
