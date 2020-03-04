Local road grant funding includes $3.6 million for 6 Dane County projects

Gov. Tony Evers has announced the recipients of $75 million in grants for local transportation projects, which includes a nearly $3.6 million investment in six Dane County road and bridge projects.

On Wednesday, Evers announced that funding had been approved for 84 towns, 34 cities and villages and 34 counties.

“No matter where you go in Wisconsin, folks can all agree that we need to fix our crumbling roads. These newly funded projects are going to impact folks all across our state, improving safety, connectivity, and economic growth in each community,” Evers said in a statement.

Local projects to receive funding include:

$1 million to Dane County for County Highway G

$1 million to Cross Plains for Airport Road

$1 million to Middleton for Parmenter Street

$218,887 to Deerfield for Oak Park Road

$187,750 to Montrose for Remy Road Bridge

$186,416 to Sun Prairie for Town Hall Road

“This project will make a real difference in a lot of people's lives every single day,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement.