Local reporters turned away at UW-Madison Democratic candidate forum

For one of the first times this election season, Democratic U.S. Senate candidates convened in one room for a forum on Thursday night.

But because that room was organized by a UW-Madison student organization, non-student members of the public, including local journalists, were not welcome.

"Your attendance is in conflict with UW policy 6001, which does not permit political events with the purpose of facilitating engagement of students and faculty with politicians or candidates being open to the public," said a statement from event manager Micah Orange.

That email came after the Wisconsin State Journal initially was told that it would be able to cover the event. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter also was turned away at the door.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said there are two categories of political events: activities put on by candidates or political parties, only one of which is allowed each in the primary campaign and general election; and activities put on by a student organization, of which there is no limit per year, but only students and employees are welcome.

The event Thursday, hosted by the College Democrats of UW-Madison and Wisconsin Union Directorate Society and Politics, fell into the latter category.

"The difference encourages candidates to engage with our students, but regulates the degree to which a candidate will repeatedly use the campus as a campaign venue or create the appearance that the university favors a particular candidate," Lucas said.

Spokesperson Tyler Katzenberger, who is also a reporter for the campus newspaper The Daily Cardinal, said the event "definitely felt more relaxed" for students because members of the press and public were not permitted.

"Compared to conversations I've had with previous political figures or previous candidates, the conversations felt a lot less canned," said Katzenberger, who clarified he was not there to cover the event.

Katzenberger said the forum consisted of questions for each candidate, including topics like political polarization, engaging the youth vote and climate change, followed by an open Q&A, where students got to ask their own questions.

The event included rules that made it milder: The candidates were not supposed to speak against one another or U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, Katzenberger said. He added that the question about political polarization did lead to candidates at least indirectly referencing the Republican Senator.

After the event, students got to mingle with the candidates.

"The thing that stood out to me personally was the fact that I met four different candidates and actually got to talk with them," Katzenberger continued. "And that's the story for most of the other people who stuck around."

On Friday evening, liberal group Our Wisconsin Revolution is scheduled to host an online forum for Democratic candidates. That forum appears to be under different terms from Thursday's, explicitly stating: "Come hear from each senate candidate on why they believe they are the best candidate to take on Ron Johnson."

