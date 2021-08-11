Local redistricting efforts to gear up with release of 2020 Census local data

Over four months behind schedule, local officials are ready to receive redistricting data from the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.
The detailed data from the 2020 decennial census — expected to be announced by the bureau at a noon press conference — includes demographic information and provides a look at population changes around the nation.
Local governments use these data to redraw their voting district boundaries.
“It gives us the information we need in order to plan the 37 county board districts for the next 10 years,” the county’s redistricting commission chair Ken Opin said. “It’s important to the residents of Dane County because of the fundamental belief that each person’s vote should count equally.”
In Dane County, a nonpartisan redistricting commission of 11 people appointed by the county clerk and county board chair are responsible for submitting at least three draft supervisory district maps to the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
Municipalities in the county will also use the data to create wards, which are like the building blocks for all districts. Madison has its own redistricting committee to oversee redrawing the city's wards and 20 alder districts.
Once municipalities have created wards, Dane County will adopt the final boundary plans — tentatively scheduled for the Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 18 meeting.
Dane County is on a tight deadline to do this in time for candidates to declare their nominations at the end of the year ahead of the 2022 spring election. The COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters pushed back the release of the census data from the original April 1 deadline.
Opin said the goal is to complete the three draft maps by the end of September.
Acknowledging the time crunch, the Census Bureau is releasing the same data twice — the first release on Thursday and the second coming Sept. 30 — but in different formats.
“The first release by August 16 is timelier in its delivery, and the second release by September 30 is easier to use,” Acting Director Jon Jarmin said in a blog post July 28.
Prior to this round of redistricting, the county board drew new boundaries. In 2016, the ordinance creating the redistricting commission specifically stated that districts should be drawn “without regard to incumbency.”
“Each county board supervisor wants a district that is best for them to run in. That’s human nature,” Opin said. “But it isn’t always in the best interest of the citizens of the county.”
Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a member of the county’s Redistricting Commission, said officeholders should not draw their own districts.
“We want a more participatory system and one that’s independent,” Burden said. “It’s a smart thing to do: To have an inclusive, transparent process from the beginning; to even create the lines to elect the people.”
Dane County residents can start participating in the redistricting process now.
The county is partnering with the online platform Representable to find out how residents view their communities. Residents can answer questions about who they consider to be their neighbors and what businesses and schools they interact with on a regular basis.
Dane County is required to consider district lines that keep neighborhoods and communities that have established common interests, “whether historical, racial, economic, ethnic, religious or other,” according to the redistricting commission’s ordinance. Each district should also represent the same population size.
“We have to take into account neighborhoods and how people relate to people as communities,” Opin said.
But communities don’t always fall into neatly drawn, mapped areas. The information collected from Representable will help commissioners draw maps that represent Dane County’s communities.
Also, Dane County residents can submit their own maps to the Redistricting Commission for consideration using the same online tool.
“(Residents) not only elect the people who serve on the Board of Supervisors, they get to determine what the districts look like,” Burden said. “There’s a lot of influence for the average person in Dane County in the process.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.