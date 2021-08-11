Local redistricting efforts to gear up with release of 2020 Census local data

The county is partnering with the online platform Representable to find out how residents view their communities. Residents can answer questions about who they consider to be their neighbors and what businesses and schools they interact with on a regular basis.

Dane County is required to consider district lines that keep neighborhoods and communities that have established common interests, “whether historical, racial, economic, ethnic, religious or other,” according to the redistricting commission’s ordinance. Each district should also represent the same population size.

“We have to take into account neighborhoods and how people relate to people as communities,” Opin said.

But communities don’t always fall into neatly drawn, mapped areas. The information collected from Representable will help commissioners draw maps that represent Dane County’s communities.

Also, Dane County residents can submit their own maps to the Redistricting Commission for consideration using the same online tool.

“(Residents) not only elect the people who serve on the Board of Supervisors, they get to determine what the districts look like,” Burden said. “There’s a lot of influence for the average person in Dane County in the process.”

