Dane County and the city of Madison are petitioning Gov. Tony Evers to veto provisions tucked into the 2020-21 budget that would remove power from local governments to regulate blasting at rock quarries and sand and gravel pits without state approval.
The budget measures would also block local governments from regulating air or water quality at quarries that exceed state standards.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway penned a letter Monday to Evers requesting he veto all language added to the state budget to limit local control of quarries.
“The continued consolidation of power into state agencies by tying the hands of local governments severely restricts the voice of local residents,” the local executives said in the letter. “Land use decisions have been made at local level for decades because local officials know the needs of their area far better than any state agency ever could.”
However, Erin Longmire, the executive producer of Aggregate Producers of Wisconsin (APW), said the provisions in the budget provide greater certainty about regulating quarry operations across the state. With regulations set by the Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and federal Mine Safety and Health Administration already in place, Longmire said additional local restrictions are another layer that create uncertainty for operators.
“There are so many different local units of government who put through the permitting process all their different ideas on how to regulate quarries that it is not a standardized thing, and it makes our operations a little bit more risky in terms of how to operate in those areas,” Longmire said.
At the same time, Longmire said restricting quarries could lead to higher costs of aggregate that local government purchase for construction projects.
Evers is set to take action on the budget this week and can sign it as-is, veto portions of it or veto the entire bill.
The language regarding quarries is similar to a motion included in the 2017-19 budget, which was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Scott Walker. Walker said he objected to “inserting a major policy item into the budget without sufficient time to debate its merits.”
Counties regulate quarries through zoning and typically refer to the state for blasting standards. However, in the towns of Deerfield and Dunn, local officials enacted ordinances regulating blasting.
The town of Deerfield set blasting standards that are stricter than the state in 2015 in response to how a limestone quarry’s operations were affecting a historic church.
“The point is this church is relatively fragile,” town of Deerfield Supervisor Bill Roelofs said. “If the quarry were allowed to blast at state limits, it wouldn't take too long for that church to be nearly ruined.”
Both Roelofs and town of Dunn Chairman Ed Minihan said local governments are better tuned in to the issues of their communities than the state.
“Republicans in the state — party of local control — have been systematically removing local control,” Minihan said. “This is another example.”
In the city of Madison, the fire department issues permits to blasting companies and reviews them to make sure companies are qualified, submit test results and provide proper notice.
“It would give impacted neighbors less of a voice in the process because it does have an impact,” Madison Fire Marshal Ed Ruckriegel said of the budget provisions.
Rhodes-Conway said while this is an issue of local control, it is also a matter of taking care of local residents.
"The county executive and I agree that quarries are a land use that significantly impact the residents around them and do need to be subject to local regulations," Rhodes-Conway said.
However, the APW argues that local governments would maintain broad control over quarries, including entering into entering into road-use agreements with quarry operators, establishing haul routes for trucks and establishing limits on the hours a quarry may operate.
The budget provision includes a mechanism that allows local governments to petition the state for the right to impose their own restrictions.
“They can petition the state to have more say,” Longmire said.
The legislation would also expand the allowances granted for non-conforming quarries and allow those quarries to expand.
A non-conforming quarry is one that, in Dane County, would have been built before 1968 when the county adopted a process that required new quarries to obtain a conditional use permit. These permits are acquired after a public hearing process and are contingent on the operators meeting certain conditions, such as hours of operation, location of driveways and measures to lessen the impact of noise and dust on surrounding properties.
Under the budget bill, the state would allow nonconforming quarries to expand if property adjacent to the quarry was owned as of 2001. The state would presume that the contiguous parcel of land was intended for quarry operations, according to the bill.
“There is no public process without conditional use permits, which can result in land-use conflicts that could have been easily avoided on the front end,” Parisi and Rhodes-Conway said in the letter. “Rapidly expanding urban areas and rural areas looking to grow need the conditional use permit process to make sure development happens in a way that works for everyone.
Todd Violante, the director of Dane County Planning & Development Department, said the language in the budget creates a “huge expansion” of the nonconforming use allowances.
“The problem with that is you can have adjacent subdivisions a quarter mile, a half mile away that has grown since then that would have no awareness or expectation that a quarry could expand right up to the property line,” Violante said. “There’s no public process.”
Violante said it is at the local level that land use decisions can be scrutinized closely by those who would be affected most.
“When you take away that control and you have these blanket state regulations that are deemed to be applicable in all circumstances across all jurisdictions, you don’t make the best decisions or the best developments don’t occur,” Violante said.